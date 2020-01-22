 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Who farked the goat?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erm, pretty certain not a goat. Farkus Trolliscumis if I don't miss my guess.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giselle Bundchen?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably the Scottish Guy who had ONE INCIDENT THEY DON'T LET YOU LIVE DOWN.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gisell-GODDAMMIT NewportBarGuy
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who put a Darth Vader helmet on a f'ng goat????
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
James Hetfield
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks just like a dog at the dog park we go to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
rasheesh been farking goats again
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poor birth-defect goat.
 
dwlah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

palelizard: Poor birth-defect goat.


Live in human waste, poor sanitation practices and pollution, something has to go sideways at some point.
Then worship it!
 
Explodo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was Rodrigo!  Why do you think he stole it?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's India. The real question is who didn't fark the goat.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MacGregor, the Bridge Builder and Barn Raiser.
 
