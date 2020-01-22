 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The NYC subway, the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Jean-Luc Picard Metrocard, boldly going where many have gone before   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Manhattan, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek, Jean-Luc Picard, subway station, 14th Street, Seventh Avenue, show premieres  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 11:45 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn Pat, 80 years is a little old to become a whore.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Damn Pat, 80 years is a little old to become a whore.


You've never spent much time in old folks homes, then.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Picard is making a comeback?

I feel like I've just crawled out from under a rock.
Still waiting for him to play Vetinari, while he has it in him.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He named his dog " #1 " ???

i can't decide if that's awesome or really, really farking stupid.

\Giant nerd
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Mugato: Damn Pat, 80 years is a little old to become a whore.

You've never spent much time in old folks homes, then.


Well if he starts doing reverse mortgage commercials, I'm checking out.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do the doors go *Swoosh!* *Swoosh!* as they open and close?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report