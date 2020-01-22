 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Less than a week left to vote on the name of the Mars 2020 rover name. Subby couldn't find Rover McRover Face on the list   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Mars Science Laboratory, Mars, Mars rover, Mars Exploration Rover, Space Shuttle, NASA, United Launch Alliance  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Willis the Bouncer.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And your man, Mick McCann from the banks of the Bann was the skipper of the Martian Rover!
 
skinink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Earth's Clutter.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A robot being launched in 2020 with a laser on its forehead.

How can it not be Vision?
 
Meez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would vote for either Marvin or P38 Space Modulator
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'Mater.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby can't find Harambe, either - because these were dumb memes not destined for eternal greatness.
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ziggy Roverdust
 
sirgrim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mark Watney.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Milky Way, Snickers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Red Rover
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Verisimilitude
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gypsy Farts A Lot
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call it "Trump has tiny hands"

Make him fly to Mars to change it.

Problems solved.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn these are boring.

Promise
Vision
Endurance
Perseverance
Clarity
Courage
Tenacity
Ingenuity
Fortitude
We need more Iain Banks eg. "Screw Loose," "Read The Instructions" or "Unfortunate Conflict Of Evidence."
 
RiverRat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Call it "Trump has tiny hands"

Make him fly to Mars to change it.

Problems solved.


Politics tab is that way --------->

Second tab from the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The vote maps are interesting, for the world Turkey is way overrepresented. For the US it's basically a population map except Alabama is overrepresented (Huntsville) but oddly Georgia is underrepresented.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dirt Devil
 
Random Companion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Frankly, I want it painted up like a monster truck called "RAWK CRUSHUR".

But, if we're going to anthropomorphize them by converting log messages into poetry and pretending they tweeted them, then why not go the rest of the way?  Send them up in hilarious costumes.  Instead of "inspiring" future generations with lofty picks from the word-of-the-day calendar, why not provide a future Martian resident with a good chuckle?

My picks for the next three missions:

+ A letter carrier with painted USPS uniform, and accessory hat and mail bag.  We can even fill the bag with Trump's Toilet Tweets.  We'll call him "Norm."

+ A park ranger with hat, badge, necktie, and "Ranger Smith" nametag.  We could optionally add a picnic basket with a small bottle of wine, and a freeze-dried sandwich.  You know those Mars One peeps gonna get hangry towards the end.
+ Red wig, trench coat, and FBI credentials.  Where better to look for little green men than on Mars?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mars Rover 2020 brought to you by Enterprise Rent-A-Car
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

towatchoverme: Call it "Trump has tiny hands"

Make him fly to Mars to change it.

Problems solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
