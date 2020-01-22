 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Scientists drop three gator corpses to the bottom of the ocean to see who's hungry, leave perplexed after mysterious deep-sea giant devours alligator whole. Now they wonder whether it's a good idea to keep feeding the Chulthu beast (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Ocean, Carbon, alligator's body, carbon-hungry creatures of the deep, carbon cycle, group of giant isopods, mystery sea creature, large populations of crocodilians  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six gill shark
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Deep Ones gotta eat too, and let's face it, how often do they get a chance to sample gator bites?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they gonna do this every week?
 
