(Slate)   Javier Ortiz, a white police officer in charge of defending officers involved in high-profile shootings of unarmed black men, has twice claimed to be black in order to get promotions. And it gets worse   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Black people, Race, Police brutality, Capt. Javier Ortiz, Miami police officer, black men, black police officers, Miami  
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He's race fluid.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"That's not Pocahontas! That's Jennifer Lopez! I know a Puerto Rican when I see one" -- Chris Rock
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So he gets all of the possible affirmative-action benefits without the pesky annoyance of *looking* black and getting pulled over all the time or profiled.


As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter

Because of course he is.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: So he gets all of the possible affirmative-action benefits without the pesky annoyance of *looking* black and getting pulled over all the time or profiled.


As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter

Because of course he is.


I believe there was a black police officer that was undercover during the Ferguson riots, and he got the crap beat out of him by the white cops.  Since he still hasn't fully recovered from it, the legal consequences of that are still pending.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Black and Blue Lives Matter?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mick is unimpressed.
assets.catawiki.nlView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DID YOU JUST ASSUME HIS RACE, YOUNG MAN!?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't the pigs give us enough reasons to hate them? Fark this guy. He better keep his head on a swivel.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And I am...
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
kona
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
someones been jammin out to 50 cent.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine had a first wife who was an extremely light colored half black. Their kids are one quarter black with basically a light tan on their skin. The oldest was born when the state requirements for birth certificates was the equivalent of the "one drop rule" so his basically white kid has a birth certificate that says African-American. It causes all kinds of problems.
 
Gooch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he identified as a woman, he'd be getting accolades.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey, wha's happenin' in dis thread...?"
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: So he gets all of the possible affirmative-action benefits without the pesky annoyance of *looking* black and getting pulled over all the time or profiled.


As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter

Because of course he is.


A(n) Hispanic? That's not possible!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When all that's standing between you and a promotion is a box on a form that asks you what your skin colour is it's going to piss people off. We're supposed to be eliminating that box on the forms, not changing the correct answer.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll accept him as "black" when he's shot by a white cop during a "routine" traffic stop for a "broken tail light".

If one decides to go back about 200,000 years, wouldn't every American be considered to be "African" then, and thus "African-American" today?
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gooch: If he identified as a woman, he'd be getting accolades.


Bruce got a woman of the year award 15 minutes after coming out as a woman.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: A coworker of mine had a first wife who was an extremely light colored half black. Their kids are one quarter black with basically a light tan on their skin. The oldest was born when the state requirements for birth certificates was the equivalent of the "one drop rule" so his basically white kid has a birth certificate that says African-American. It causes all kinds of problems.


I bet that kind of policy would yield some humorous results in the era of DNA profiling

Who isn't at least a bit mixed if you go back far enough?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indy_kid: I'll accept him as "black" when he's shot by a white cop during a "routine" traffic stop for a "broken tail light".

If one decides to go back about 200,000 years, wouldn't every American be considered to be "African" then, and thus "African-American" today?


2 million years or so, but yes.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow what a cum stain.

"Ortiz then claimed he was also part Jewish."  Of course he did.  I would just like to point out that "Jew" is a religion not a race.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...spoiling the bunch in Miami.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: fusillade762: So he gets all of the possible affirmative-action benefits without the pesky annoyance of *looking* black and getting pulled over all the time or profiled.


As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter

Because of course he is.

A(n) Hispanic? That's not possible!

[Fark user image 330x186] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think FOXNews would call him White Hispanic.
 
zinny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently being a minority has its privileges.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When all that's standing between you and a promotion is a box on a form that asks you what your skin colour is it's going to piss people off. We're supposed to be eliminating that box on the forms, not changing the correct answer.


"Ortiz was president of the city's police union from 2011 to 2017. As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter, often spoke out in defense of police officers who shot unarmed black people, according to the New Times, which described Ortiz as " the most controversial and well-known cop in Miami." He once called 12-year-old Tamir Rice a "thug" and argued that other prominent killings in the news were "justified." He was criticized for editing an image of a black suspect to have red demonic eyes. He tried to start a boycott of Beyoncé after she referenced the Black Panthers in a Super Bowl performance. He directed his supporters to a "We Support Darren Wilson" Facebook page that spread false news and racist discussions about the killing of Michael Brown. He has been accused twice of falsely arresting black NFL players, and he has been accused multiple times of racial profiling."

But sure, Affirmative Action is the real problem here.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Wow what a cum stain.

"Ortiz then claimed he was also part Jewish."  Of course he did.  I would just like to point out that "Jew" is a religion not a race.


Being Jewish is considered to be both a religious and ethnic designation
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zinny: Apparently being a minority has its privileges.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's got a valid point but he's still an asshole.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, I claim two or more races on my employment applications.  American and Klingon
"qa' pup"
"batlh Hutlh previous employer"
I also celebrate "Bring Your Bat'leth to Work Day"   You have a problem with that?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ortiz?
How about not white.
Hey if we gotta have these (totally not fascist) racial designations might as well be consistent.
Unless he changed his name for marriage.
 
eas81
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: I'll accept him as "black" when he's shot by a white cop during a "routine" traffic stop for a "broken tail light".

If one decides to go back about 200,000 years, wouldn't every American be considered to be "African" then, and thus "African-American" today?


meanmutton: indy_kid: I'll accept him as "black" when he's shot by a white cop during a "routine" traffic stop for a "broken tail light".

If one decides to go back about 200,000 years, wouldn't every American be considered to be "African" then, and thus "African-American" today?

2 million years or so, but yes.


We also all would identify as Homos and Erectus  :-D
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

A'isha P.: Russ1642: When all that's standing between you and a promotion is a box on a form that asks you what your skin colour is it's going to piss people off. We're supposed to be eliminating that box on the forms, not changing the correct answer.

"Ortiz was president of the city's police union from 2011 to 2017. As head of the union, Ortiz, a vocal Trump supporter, often spoke out in defense of police officers who shot unarmed black people, according to the New Times, which described Ortiz as " the most controversial and well-known cop in Miami." He once called 12-year-old Tamir Rice a "thug" and argued that other prominent killings in the news were "justified." He was criticized for editing an image of a black suspect to have red demonic eyes. He tried to start a boycott of Beyoncé after she referenced the Black Panthers in a Super Bowl performance. He directed his supporters to a "We Support Darren Wilson" Facebook page that spread false news and racist discussions about the killing of Michael Brown. He has been accused twice of falsely arresting black NFL players, and he has been accused multiple times of racial profiling."

But sure, Affirmative Action is the real problem here.


He might be a racist, but he doesn't come close to the people that base promotion decisions on skin colour. It's a question on the forms for farks sake.
 
