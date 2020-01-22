 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Politicians taking things literally, '80s TV, '90s bands, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, January 12-18: Just One More Thing Edition   (fark.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Login, Rodney Dangerfield, Cascading Style Sheets, Flush toilet, Fark Weird News Quiz, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, Quizzing in Belgium, Animaniacs  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 12:58 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
So last week Fark ran an article about the old TV series Columbo, and mentioned that you can see 6 of the original episodes on YouTube. So I got bored and checked out one now that I'm apparently at the age to which the show was demographically targeted. And it's no longer as boring as I thought it was. It's one of those things where you go back and look at some of the shows you loved back when you were a kid and now you realize they kind of suck (I'm looking at you, Sledge Hammer - also on YouTube), and then you look at the stuff you hated when it came on because it was boring and now you "get" it. Notably, the first episode there "Murder By the Book" was written by Stephen Bochco (of many, many other things besides Cop Rock - but even that crap won an Emmy) and directed by a young Steven Spielberg.

But it did make me look up some of the people who guest starred on Columbo. Eddie Albert, Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner (twice!), Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh, and even freaking Johnny Cash all played villains on the show. George Wendt even shows up as a killer in season 10, although he doesn't eat beans in that episode (you'll need to find Rupert's Land if you want to see that - which actually filmed several years *after* Survey Ladies).

As far as other appearances, would you believe that Independence Day co-stars Robert Loggia and Judd Hirsch each appeared in an episode? What if I told you that Jeff Goldblum himself did, too? Walter Koenig made an appearance, although not as a killer. Oh, and The Simpsons Did It before The Simpsons (Marcia Wallace, who voice acted Bart's teacher Edna Krabapple) as did Futurama (Katey Sagal). You can even find an appearance from Gwyneth Paltrow where she's actually not talking about her vagina. Far better viewing than her Netflix series. (shudder)

Anyhow, take a look at an episode if you're tired of waiting for Season 2 of Altered Carbon to drop (Feb. 27, btw) and see if you recognize someone. Are there other shows you hated as a kid but now seem like they're far better?

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week will be in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I spend time every day checking out every greenlight of  the last 24 hours in order to be able to do one of these and I always miss two or three. There are always stories that I didn't but end up on the quiz and I don't understand how but damn I'm not quitting.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

darkhorse23: I spend time every day checking out every greenlight of  the last 24 hours in order to be able to do one of these and I always miss two or three. There are always stories that I didn't but end up on the quiz and I don't understand how but damn I'm not quitting.


Honestly, I try to pull questions from articles that got a lot of clicks, but many of our most popular headlines don't make for a good question.

I do try to tie in some general trivia on many questions so that you might know the answer even if you didn't read that particular article.

Also, you did better than me!
 
kimwim [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
886- is this good?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report