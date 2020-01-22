 Skip to content
(AOL)
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.


Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when this guy was on TV and people wanted him to run for President?
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out my new blog, Avenatto Trap House, and support me on Patreon.
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Remember when this guy was on TV and people wanted him to run for President?


dont threaten me with a good time
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Basta
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.


Trump?
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.


No, what is terrifying is that my dad still has an AOL email address...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we ignore this guy now?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Remember when this guy was on TV and people wanted him to run for President?


Uh... Yeah!
Including a boat load of Farkers.
The rest were praising his every move.
Now? Avenatti, you say? Barely know the guy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

[Fark user image 462x238]


images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size


/That's beautiful... lol
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.


This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.


Yes:

"When the opponents reach game without appearing to have the necessary high cards, they often have distributional features to compensate and hope to score tricks with ruffs. An effective counter is to lead trumps at every opportunity."

http://csbnews.org/bridge-tips-by-oma​r​-sharif/?lang=en
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Remember what Omar said.


Feed your head?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.


This is your brain on politics tab
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinner: foo monkey: Remember when this guy was on TV and people wanted him to run for President?

Uh... Yeah!
Including a boat load of Farkers.
The rest were praising his every move.
Now? Avenatti, you say? Barely know the guy.


I'd still vote for him over Trump, Sanders, or Biden.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.

This is your brain on politics tab


You know how scientists study how the brain changes with internet usage?  We really need to get them to study the poltab.   And the podcast tab.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Frank N Stein: theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.

This is your brain on politics tab

You know how scientists study how the brain changes with internet usage?  We really need to get them to study the poltab.   And the podcast tab.


Never been in the podcast tab. What's their deal?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theflatline: When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.



Kind of like when you beat rich, powerful people in an election you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you, right?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Basically high profile inmate is being housed like a high profile inmate (apart from the other inmates to protect his safety).  More at 11.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: theflatline: When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.


Kind of like when you beat rich, powerful people in an election you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you, right?


Well, when you keep committing crimes, what do you expect them to do?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Basically high profile inmate is being housed like a high profile inmate (apart from the other inmates to protect his safety).  More at 11.


This.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.

This is your brain on politics tab


That is exactly how it works, from the beginning of time to the end of time. When you come after those with power, and have none of your own, eventually you will get got.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Dead for Tax Reasons: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

[Fark user image 462x238]

[images.amcnetworks.com image 620x448]

/That's beautiful... lol


You know who else didn't miss?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.

No, what is terrifying is that my dad still has an AOL email address...


go­nefis­hin­g47[nospam-﹫-backwards]lo­a*com?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phenn: MaelstromFL: gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.

No, what is terrifying is that my dad still has an AOL email address...

gonefishing47loacom?


My mom has one. I think I still have a Hotmail addy. Fark I'm old.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phenn: MaelstromFL: gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.

No, what is terrifying is that my dad still has an AOL email address...

gonefishing47[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]loa[* image 7x13]com?


It is not just old people.

I get calls escalated to me at work at Apple, when people ask for a supervisor, because they do not believe the guys on the front lines cannot reset their AOL password or fix their AOL mail issues quite often are in their mid 30s-40s.

People also forget their email passwords, do not provide any way to reset them(a secondary email or a phone number) and just create new ones.

I have a hotmail, a yahoo, and a gmail.  The hotmail is tied to my MS accounts, but I haven't logged into years, the yahoo is for throw away stuff, and the gmail is tied to my google stuff.

Hell my gmail account is 16 years old and I got it when it was invite only.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.

This is your brain on politics tab


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Frank N Stein: theflatline: NewportBarGuy: fusillade762: in solitary confinement under 24-hour lockdown on a floor in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan that houses people charged with terrorism offenses.

Wow.  He must have pissed off someone important.

Yeah, he's a total scumbag, but this is what happens when you go after the guy who controls BOP.

Remember what Omar said.

This is Trump revenge, if Trump did not have the corrupt GOP running cover for him or would not been president things would have turned out differently.

Avanetti beat Trump in court for stealing the idea of the Apprentice.

Not that Avanetti is a good person but Trump has been after his ass for exposing his pay off for his mushroom dick shenanigans.

He also sued the NFL.

When you beat rich, powerful people in court you have to keep your nose clean because they will come gunning for you.

This is your brain on politics tab

[Fark user image 425x269]


Derpception.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.


I was about to post something similar...

It's not Terrifying though... Remember they bought Time Warner back in the day... So yeah they still exist.

To their credit they basically made the internet accessable to everyone. And their idea for a curated internet experience aka the walled garden wasn't a bad idea honestly, it just failed because they didn't account for people's lust to look behind the wall to see what they are missing.

I'm old enough to have been there when it all happened. I think we had at least a dozen AOL CDs with "900 hours FREE!" on them at our house. I signed up for AOL and really dived into their IRC chat rooms until the bill came in... Then we went with Earthlink because it was unlimited and installed Netscape as a browser with Yahoo for our searching...

Jesus....

I just had a flashback moment a la Ratatoullie...
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Pinner: foo monkey: Remember when this guy was on TV and people wanted him to run for President?

Uh... Yeah!
Including a boat load of Farkers.
The rest were praising his every move.
Now? Avenatti, you say? Barely know the guy.

I'd still vote for him over Trump, Sanders, or Biden.


Username does not check out.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: phenn: MaelstromFL: gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.

No, what is terrifying is that my dad still has an AOL email address...

gonefishing47loacom?

My mom has one. I think I still have a Hotmail addy. Fark I'm old.


Have had my hotmail for over 20 years. Still my primary e-mail address.
 
Harlee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gojirast: AOL still exists?

That's  terrifying.


That site, with its autoplay video and jerkiness that made it hard to stop the video, gave my computer ebola-cancer. AOL, never again.
 
