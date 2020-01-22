 Skip to content
(MSN)   Amtrak puts locomotive in reverse, won't charge disabled users $25,000   (msn.com) divider line
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apologize for their inconvenience as we have been working through how to serve their travel needs

Translation: our lawyers slapped us and screamed, "WTF were you thinking???"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, Amtrak tickets to go up in price. . .
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A single CTA bus has more lockdown spaces for people in a wheelchair than a entire Amtrak car.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Accessibility advocacy group...

Stop reading right there.

/it was a setup to test Amtrak.  Nothing more or less
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: In unrelated news, Amtrak tickets to go up in price. . .


No , just waste more of our tax dollars.  More socialism that just fark thing up.
 
zamboni
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crazy!

But that how it goes. Millions of people living as foes.

Maybe... it's not too late to learn how to love and forget how to hate
 
zamboni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: In unrelated news, Amtrak tickets to go up in price. . .


HOW????

I can fly anywhere cheaper.

Hell... I can buy a car and get there cheaper.

I can hire a manservant to carry me and get there cheaper.

I can just move there... and get there cheaper.
 
