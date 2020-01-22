 Skip to content
(NPR)   Court turns on lawsuit tap of officials from Michigan and Flint governments claiming "qualified immunity". Drink deep, darlings   (npr.org) divider line
ex-nuke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i could understand criminal charges but a class action suite against these people? Their entire personal net worth won't pay the people suing a penny each and suing the city is like suing yourself and losing. The lawyers will get the bulk of any award and those claiming to be the injured parties will get the bill when the city's insurance either gets out of paying or drops the coverage due to the corrupt acts of the politicians.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: i could understand criminal charges but a class action suite against these people? Their entire personal net worth won't pay the people suing a penny each and suing the city is like suing yourself and losing. The lawyers will get the bulk of any award and those claiming to be the injured parties will get the bill when the city's insurance either gets out of paying or drops the coverage due to the corrupt acts of the politicians.


Hmm, ex-governor Rick Snyder, net worth about $200million
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report