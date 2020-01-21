 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Just this one time the HOA is not the villain   (kxan.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Suing a dying three year old, just isn't a good look no matter how technically correct you are.  I hope the family got the pre approval in writing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doo EEET.

Sue them neighbor.

Because when you sue, and file a claim in court. YOUR NAME WILL BE PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE.

DOOO EEET.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another  HOA thread. Never can get enough of them.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The HOA isn't yet the villain. It will become the villain 24 hours after the child's death when it sends a certified letter declaring the playset out of compliance and threatening the family with fines if it is not dismantled within 3 days.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Doo EEET.

Sue them neighbor.

Because when you sue, and file a claim in court. YOUR NAME WILL BE PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE.

DOOO EEET.


If I were the neighbors on the other side, I would put up something that says "Not me!"  Because when you're looking at a house and a neighbor has complained.  There is a pretty small group of people to suspect.  And deliver lots of bags of doggie doo.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rules are rules.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Compassion is compassion.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$10 bucks the complaining party was having money problems, and decided "Maybe we can get a cash agreement with the HOA, and if they don't budge, we'll settle for something after we sue them."
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Doo EEET.

Sue them neighbor.

Because when you sue, and file a claim in court. YOUR NAME WILL BE PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE.

DOOO EEET.


"Their next-door neighbors - Richard and Carole Gottleib - filed a lawsuit claiming the playscape cannot be properly be screened from view."
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Rules are rules.


Yeah, because everyone in the US is following the farking rules nowadays.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the kid dies they can sell it to pay for the funeral.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since the HOA isn't the villain this time, perhaps they can be encouraged to look for every tiny little violation committed by the assholes who filed the lawsuit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can we just have the meteor already?

😭
 
