(Guardian)   Bezos gets hacked by Saudi Prince but remains in one piece   (theguardian.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MBS has also been Whatsapping with Kushner and probably has all his info, too.  That is if Kush didn't just hand it over voluntarily.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should drone strike this motherfarker?

/MBS not Bezos.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? Drone strikes for everyone!
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hassan Hack!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bezos could squish y'all with an errant thumb.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBS is a biatchonky.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Maybe we should drone strike this motherfarker?

/MBS not Bezos.


On it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, did that innorant fool think bezos would bring a real phone to his corrupt country?  Rookie trick.
 
soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so looking forward to seeing if Unky Jeff goes to war.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Natalie Portmanteau: Maybe we should drone strike this motherfarker?

/MBS not Bezos.

On it.

[Fark user image image 600x400]
[Fark user image image 600x400]


Bezos, the fatality-maker
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: MBS is a biatchonky.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]


Not what I wrote. Stupid filter. "Bit" and "chonky"  becomes biatchonky

MBS is a tad chonky.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: MBS is a biatchonky.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]


Odd. What does Franco Harris have to do with any of this?
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Shiat, did that innorant fool think bezos would bring a real phone to his corrupt country?  Rookie trick.


api.time.comView Full Size


Exactly.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell are they meeting a Holiday Inn conference room?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So glad we have a strong president. Even weak Obama wouldn't have stood for foreign nations targeting our most successful Americans in cyber attacks, so I can only imagine what a strong response Trump will provide.

MAGA!!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let Them Fight.

///mutual destruction
//would be the best
/outcome
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in a world where Bezos gets china flu...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, at least he's still got Vegas. 'Cause what happens in Vegas...
 
