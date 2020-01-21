 Skip to content
(CNN) Three-year-old inducted into MENSA after scoring 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test, while subby's 3-year-old was inducted into the Greater Springfield Preschool Hall of Shame for eating paste then flinging turdlets at the other kids, with malice
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My 11 year old has a 140-145 IQ.  He's not in MENSA.  Far from it.  No, just yesterday he almost snarfed milk through his nose after calling up this video on Youtube. Again.

"Let me Poop" by Emily Mandelbaum (Musicvideo)
Youtube 0Tf4Qxw2jnc
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ultimate MENSA test.

lowcards.comView Full Size


BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: The ultimate MENSA test.

[lowcards.com image 460x460]

BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.


That isn't true. You can get in with previous test scores, or take the qualifying test given frequently by Mensa volunteer proctors.

https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testsco​r​es/qualifying-test-scores/
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who has their three year old IQ tested?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: The ultimate MENSA test.

[lowcards.com image 460x460]

BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.

That isn't true. You can get in with previous test scores, or take the qualifying test given frequently by Mensa volunteer proctors.

https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscor​es/qualifying-test-scores/


So, no charge then?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: The ultimate MENSA test.

[lowcards.com image 460x460]

BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.

That isn't true. You can get in with previous test scores, or take the qualifying test given frequently by Mensa volunteer proctors.

https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscor​es/qualifying-test-scores/



Huh.   I've scored above their benchmark on three different standardized test and one recognized IQ test.   Yet still I spend much of my time chasing LAST POST on TFD.  And paying d.curtis for the privilege.

/Whose teh genius now, DOG?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: feckingmorons: optikeye: The ultimate MENSA test.

[lowcards.com image 460x460]

BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.

That isn't true. You can get in with previous test scores, or take the qualifying test given frequently by Mensa volunteer proctors.

https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscor​es/qualifying-test-scores/

So, no charge then?


Not to be evaluated for membership if I recall. It is $70 a year or so after that or they have life memberships for some actuarial calculation (of course).

The NRA life membership is much cheaper and more useful.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only wining move is not to play.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?


Insufferable assholes.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: The only wining move is not to play.


If you can't qualify.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?


People who think their kid isn't developing like his or her peers I must assume.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?


My FAS kid was tested every freaking year because we live close to one of the leading research facilities for the FAS spectrum.  He's a data point of long standing.

His IQ at age 4 was 140, and we were reminded that until about age 15-18, IQ tests were essentially meaningless.  At 18 his score was below 80 and still declining.

I'll be impressed if the kid in the article can sustain an above 100 IQ for a decade or so.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.


It has always been for those above two standard deviations from the mean. Of course with IQ tests it is easy to see that the men is 100 and each standard deviation is 15 so people above 130 would be greater than two standard deviations from the mean.

It never was 150.

Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.

It has always been for those above two standard deviations from the mean. Of course with IQ tests it is easy to see that the men is 100 and each standard deviation is 15 so people above 130 would be greater than two standard deviations from the mean.

It never was 150.

Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell.


I remember genius level starting at 150 and Mensa sale pitch was it was genius level IQ and genius was defined starting at 150. On phone don't feel like linking to multiple articles stating the above.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?

My FAS kid was tested every freaking year because we live close to one of the leading research facilities for the FAS spectrum.  He's a data point of long standing.

His IQ at age 4 was 140, and we were reminded that until about age 15-18, IQ tests were essentially meaningless.  At 18 his score was below 80 and still declining.

I'll be impressed if the kid in the article can sustain an above 100 IQ for a decade or so.


That makes sense (to monitor cognitive development). Thanks.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: feckingmorons: eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.

It has always been for those above two standard deviations from the mean. Of course with IQ tests it is easy to see that the men is 100 and each standard deviation is 15 so people above 130 would be greater than two standard deviations from the mean.

It never was 150.

Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell.

I remember genius level starting at 150 and Mensa sale pitch was it was genius level IQ and genius was defined starting at 150. On phone don't feel like linking to multiple articles stating the above.


TNS, of which I am also a member, a lesser well know organization may be what you're thinking of. You have to be at the 99.9 percentile, hence the name.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: eurotrader: feckingmorons: eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.

It has always been for those above two standard deviations from the mean. Of course with IQ tests it is easy to see that the men is 100 and each standard deviation is 15 so people above 130 would be greater than two standard deviations from the mean.

It never was 150.

Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell.

I remember genius level starting at 150 and Mensa sale pitch was it was genius level IQ and genius was defined starting at 150. On phone don't feel like linking to multiple articles stating the above.

TNS, of which I am also a member, a lesser well know organization may be what you're thinking of. You have to be at the 99.9 percentile, hence the name.


I will agree that due to a desire to make money and increase members Mensa has a "rule" of requiring an IQ of only 132 depending on which questionable testing is done.
The ablity to create something not done by others before is how I define genius. The are a lot of very smart people and within that group Mensa has a good marketing chance to sell to.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: feckingmorons: eurotrader: feckingmorons: eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.

It has always been for those above two standard deviations from the mean. Of course with IQ tests it is easy to see that the men is 100 and each standard deviation is 15 so people above 130 would be greater than two standard deviations from the mean.

It never was 150.

Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell.

I remember genius level starting at 150 and Mensa sale pitch was it was genius level IQ and genius was defined starting at 150. On phone don't feel like linking to multiple articles stating the above.

TNS, of which I am also a member, a lesser well know organization may be what you're thinking of. You have to be at the 99.9 percentile, hence the name.

I will agree that due to a desire to make money and increase members Mensa has a "rule" of requiring an IQ of only 132 depending on which questionable testing is done.
The ablity to create something not done by others before is how I define genius. The are a lot of very smart people and within that group Mensa has a good marketing chance to sell to.


I'm lucky I can scramble an egg, so that leaves me out of the genius bucket.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: My 11 year old has a 140-145 IQ.  He's not in MENSA.  Far from it.  No, just yesterday he almost snarfed milk through his nose after calling up this video on Youtube. Again.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Tf4Qxw2​jnc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I would pay real money for the President to just tweet only this every day for the rest of the year. $20 a month. Everyone knows he needs the money, and God knows everyone needs the break.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.


It's people who want to be card carrying smart.
 
neapoi
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?

People who think their kid isn't developing like his or her peers I must assume.


Again - three year olds.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So, he's 3 and he has a mental age of 5?
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mensa | David Mitchell's Soapbox
Youtube qPMKqyaXtHI
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: When did Mensa lower the standard to below 150? IQ testing is tied to age so it is not hard for a 3 year old. Always thought Mensa wasn't for actually smart people.


Always.
When I tested back in 1986, the threshold was 135, for the 98th percentile entrance requirement.

/151
//99.5%
///Yes, I'm bragging .
 
dsmith42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: optikeye: The ultimate MENSA test.

[lowcards.com image 460x460]

BING....approved.
You're in! Congratulations.

That isn't true. You can get in with previous test scores, or take the qualifying test given frequently by Mensa volunteer proctors.

https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscor​es/qualifying-test-scores/


Yeah, but then I'd be in MENSA!

Could join based on my old GRE, but I far too much of a misanthrope to be a joiner.
 
GungFu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only stupid people apply for their kids to be in MENSA.

Poor kid will be burnt out by his teens, mentally breaks down and sucking off men by the local truck stop toilets by his 20s to pay the rent.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?


We had our older son tested at 4. He was already reading and ready for school, but public schools had a strict age requirement. A nearby private school required testing before they would admit him. He scored in the high 140's. He just got accepted to MIT.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell


Possibly. It sure as hell isn't for conservatives.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The malice is the important part.  Without that, your kid is just a monkey flinging impersonal turds with neither intent nor reason, and reason is what separates us from the animals.

Art cannot exist in a vacuum.  There must be meaning.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Three years old and the kid is already insufferable.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?


We had our kid tested.  Of course that was because he wasn't talking then.  Oh, it wasn't necessarily an "IQ" test but, if I'm not mistaken, it's the same test.  Depends on the state and school system.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 640x449]


Aww. I want to pet that little bug eater.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait until he grows up and discovers girls aren't full of cooties. His IQ will drop by 30-40 points trying to impress them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So he's a three year old with the mind of a four and a half year old.  Big whoop.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: My 11 year old has a 140-145 IQ.  He's not in MENSA.  Far from it.  No, just yesterday he almost snarfed milk through his nose after calling up this video on Youtube. Again.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Tf4Qxw2​jnc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I probably shouldn't have started watching that as I was eating lunch.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
James Woods is in MENSA.

/your child has a better future ahead of it, subby
//it? ok i dunno. did you name it yet? what the hell is it, anyhow?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh. 3 sigma IQ society must sound pretty cool if you're not able to get to 4 or 5 sigma. That's when the big bucks start rolling in.

/jfc it's a joke... relax.
//anyhow if you can't direct 'pattern recognition' into a path of analysis -> synthesis -> wisdom, you're pissing it away
///ok you're good at puzzles, d'aww that's cute *pats you on the head*
 
SBinRR
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Wait until he grows up and discovers girls aren't full of cooties. His IQ will drop by 30-40 points trying to impress them.


Ahh Ta?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x1099]


hey hey, cultural bias is a quantitatively-defensible constructive criticism. that box is the kind of thing i'd expect from a two sigma! you dumb jerk!
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neapoi: feckingmorons: holdmybones: Who has their three year old IQ tested?

People who think their kid isn't developing like his or her peers I must assume.

Again - three year olds.


If a child seems remarkably more or less advanced than their peers it would be unwise to leave his development solely to chance. The kids that are lagging behind can use additional assistance to be brought up to speed, those who are discussing Descartes at 3 could benefit from a different than main stream education so they don't sit bored while the moron kids are eating paste in High School.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: feckingmorons: Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell

Possibly. It sure as hell isn't for conservatives.


They finally got a gun SIG a few years ago, armed M's.

I don't go to most of the RGs and I've never gone to an annual.

Even the beer SIG is tedious. I like a big glass of cold lager, I don't really want to discuss it all day.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does getting a 3-year old child's IQ tested prove, or what benefit does it confer? Does a pants-pooping booger-eating toddler really need the 'stimulation' of hanging out with pretentious dorks whose only recourse to feeling superior to everyone else is a test that tests how good you are at taking tests? TF kind of parents need this petty leverage?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is that a pie, or a quiche?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x1099]

hey hey, cultural bias is a quantitatively-defensible constructive criticism. that box is the kind of thing i'd expect from a two sigma! you dumb jerk!


He wasn't saying it was wrong, just that it gets brought up in every IQ thread.

/my IQ is 734
//but I only take those tests when bored or drunk
///so it doesn't really mean anything
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Stupid babies need the most attention!
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: feckingmorons: Mensa seems to be for middle aged liberals as far as I can tell

Possibly. It sure as hell isn't for conservatives.


Why?  I'm in MENSA and am definitely not a Liberal.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: gameshowhost: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x1099]

hey hey, cultural bias is a quantitatively-defensible constructive criticism. that box is the kind of thing i'd expect from a two sigma! you dumb jerk!

He wasn't saying it was wrong, just that it gets brought up in every IQ thread.

/my IQ is 734
//but I only take those tests when bored or drunk
///so it doesn't really mean anything


I know, but legitimate complaints and/or backpats should be left off of these sorts of amusing bingo cards. The derpy edgelord claims are what make said things so fun.

/we could include 'i took an iq test' on one square, because that too gets brought up in every iq thread
//... doesn't really add to the silly bingo card je ne sais quoi
 
