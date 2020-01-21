 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   It has begun. Grab your trowels   (clickorlando.com) divider line
150
    More: News, Orlando, Florida, Federal government of the United States, Crime, Mason Trever Toney, Construction, Arrest, Florida State Road 528, Murder  
•       •       •

3746 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



150 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.


Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guillotines, and trowels uprising it is.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*grabs hockey stick*
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.


Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him "

Sounds like someone finally figured out that Trump is the government now.  When the anti govt crazies that supported Trump turn on him because he is now part of the swamp, it is not going to be pretty.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is Outspoken American slang for Loudmouth Drunk Uncle?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It began a loooooong time ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I get the sense that this goes beyond the territory of politics and well into the territory of mental illness.
T
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lighting: FTFA: "Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him "

Sounds like someone finally figured out that Trump is the government now.  When the anti govt crazies that supported Trump turn on him because he is now part of the swamp, it is not going to be pretty.


It'd be hilarious if Trump shoots his mouth off about this guy and the judge facepalms and says, "Case dismissed."
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!


My fail English? Unpossible!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" - A construction worker with anti-government beliefs is accused of fatally stabbing his boss, who was a "proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump," according to an Orange County sheriff's arrest affidavit."

Anti government beliefs? Tell me more.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: " - A construction worker with anti-government beliefs is accused of fatally stabbing his boss, who was a "proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump," according to an Orange County sheriff's arrest affidavit."

Anti government beliefs? Tell me more.


It's a red pill/red hat ouroboros.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!


Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the affidavit, Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him.

Well, they are *now*.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So:
- Mental health issues
- Behavior issues
- A trowel

At least it was't a gun. This time.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!


You can stop smarting your own posts, you aren't fooling anyone.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.


I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: " - A construction worker with anti-government beliefs is accused of fatally stabbing his boss, who was a "proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump," according to an Orange County sheriff's arrest affidavit."

Anti government beliefs? Tell me more.


He sounds libertarian.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.

I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.


I love my socialist fire department.
You got a problem with that?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.

I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.


I don't think you understand how deep unbridled capitalism goes down the rabbit hole. Warren only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole. Pure capitalism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about, I don't even live in a pure-capitalist country and I'm already sick of old ladies dying in the street because this game of chutes and ladders has ten thousand chutes to every ladder, and the only chance of winning is starting at the top or cheating.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: FlyingBacon: don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.

I don't think you understand how deep unbridled capitalism goes down the rabbit hole. Warren only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole. Pure capitalism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about, I don't even live in a pure-capitalist country and I'm already sick of old ladies dying in the street because this game of chutes and ladders has ten thousand chutes to every ladder, and the only chance of winning is starting at the top or cheating.


I don't think you understand how deep Goku go down the rabbit hole.  Naruto only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Dragon Ball looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all.  Before you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about, I don't even live in a gaijin country and I'm already sick of Vegeta dying in every season because this game of chutes and ladders has ten-thousand chutes to every ladder, and the only chance of winning is get the Dragon Ball.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
please dont be angry mods this thread was already going to suck
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow this boss will still manage to vote for Trump in 2020... twice.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

imauniter: FlyingBacon: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.

I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.

I love my socialist fire department.
You got a problem with that?


Apples and oranges.  Try again.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loon kills loon.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

imauniter: FlyingBacon: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.

I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.

I love my socialist fire department.
You got a problem with that?


Friend posted about how thankful she was for the socialist plows that cleared the roads after a recent storm.  A libertarian had no idea what she was talking about and said it's not socialism if the government pays private companies to do the work.  It went downhill from there.

/He also had no idea what I was referring to another time when I started talking about robber barons and why we have anti-trust laws, so there's that.
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.


you worried you're going to be next Boomer?

lol
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump,"

Can't be both.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the trowel okay?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, my good pitchfork is in the shop. Will be embarrassing as hell to topple civilization with the rusty one.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the time to make this political
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to say that violence isnt the answer. Also, when all you have is a trowel, everything looks like nice, well-mixed cement.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*walks into thread*

....


Jesus Christ.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the family asking for donations to this guy's funeral expenses? He was a Trump supporter go dig your own grave and make your own coffin.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? This is your brain on Stupid.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wing conspiracy nut kills right wing fascist bootlicker.
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: koder: FlyingBacon: don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.

I don't think you understand how deep unbridled capitalism goes down the rabbit hole. Warren only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole. Pure capitalism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about, I don't even live in a pure-capitalist country and I'm already sick of old ladies dying in the street because this game of chutes and ladders has ten thousand chutes to every ladder, and the only chance of winning is starting at the top or cheating.

I don't think you understand how deep Goku go down the rabbit hole.  Naruto only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Dragon Ball looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all.  Before you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about, I don't even live in a gaijin country and I'm already sick of Vegeta dying in every season because this game of chutes and ladders has ten-thousand chutes to every ladder, and the only chance of winning is get the Dragon Ball.


You are a goddamn treasure.
 
fancyfembot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the Fark is this not Florida tagged?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the face of a man satisfied with a solid day's work.

/don't care, hod prick
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a frood who really knows where his trowel is.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: BunkyBrewman: FlyingBacon: imauniter: FlyingBacon: Sounds like one of the Trump hating farkers.

Sounds like the boss ran his maga mouth to the wrong bricklayer.

Nah.  Trump haters can't take other people point of view.  You see you here. A lot!

Nah, it's just many of us, especially in the mid-Atlantic region have been sick of Trump's shiat since the 80's.

It's not that we can't take other people's views.  It's that we simply can't believe this modern day P.T. Barnum, a richie rich "billionaire" from the biggest city in the United States has convinced the rubes that he's acting in their best interest.

Don't blame us.  We're the ones trying to throw you a lifeline which is useless since you've already tied yourself to his anchor.

I don't think you understand how deep socialism go down the rabbit hole. Trump only look bad because you guys want to go deep in that rabbit hole.  Socialism and communism looks good on paper but it doesn't work at all. Before you tell me I don't know what I am talking about, I used to live in a communist country.


I regret to inform you that this country is by far the largest socialist country in the world. Don't believe me? Check out Social Security, Medicare, TANF, CHIP, and Tricare expenditures, in addition to military, postal, and other government pensions. No other country comes close.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only on fark is it acceptable to like someone being murdered
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Knight's funeral expenses."

That was quick. I guess construction workers work for free in Florida.
I give it a month before they get busted.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the affidavit, Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him.  Witnesses said they heard Knight yell for help and saw Toney repeatedly stabbing him with a trowel, according to the affidavit.

The Deep State sure got to this guy, and I mean fast.

/quick, to the q subreddit
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witnesses said they heard Knight yell for help and saw Toney repeatedly stabbing him with a trowel, according to the affidavit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 150 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report