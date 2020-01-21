 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area   (mlive.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Sheriff, prison inmates, Police, Constable, Interstate 94, Battle Creek, Michigan, Criminal justice, Calhoun County, Michigan  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2020 at 12:40 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Article said all inmates were accounted for.  They're lucky because

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Hates finding leg irons with no legs attached to them.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We can account for all of them.  Seven were on the bus. Six escaped and the remaining one was transported back to the facility.  That's all of them."
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A van owned by U.S. Corrections, a privately owned inmate transport company, was taking inmates to a correctional facility in Illinois when it collided another vehicle while traveling on the interstate, the sheriff's office said.

fark the corporate prison industry
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And bring me one of those donuts with the sprinkly things on them.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report