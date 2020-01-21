 Skip to content
(CNN)   Glenn Greenwald charged with Brazilian cybercrimes   (cnn.com) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He didn't see this coming?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He has friends that didn't see him do it.  That's good enough for Glenn.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's gonna get waxed.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Brazilian? That's a lot of cybercrimes.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. Brazil and Greenwald deserve each other.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will Putin or Trump save him?  I kinda doubt it since Bolsonaro is pretty right wing.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: A Brazilian? That's a lot of cybercrimes.


A lot more than four tens.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the guy that turned in Reality Winner.  I'm not exactly sympathetic to his plight. The Trump Administration will quietly defend him as a reward.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: He's gonna get waxed.


He's a smooth criminal.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to greatly admire Glenn for his insights, but then he morphed into Putin's willing propagandist.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While I personally Glenn Greenwald is a huge giant douche canoe, these charges appear to be nothing more than an attempt to intimidate a free press.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 Useful Idiot must have outlived his usefulness.
 
reillan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Possible image of him plugging in his computer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You don't live long if you tell about the bad things powerful people do. In the end, even the little people start to hate you, because the Stockholm syndrome party with the in abusive relationships it won't get out of prefers to just stay ignorant.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a horrifying position I am in, having to side with Glenn.

/bolsonaro = trump
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
IIRC, there is no extradition agreement between Brazil and the US, right?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh.

Say what you want about Glenn Greenwald, and I'm sure a lot of accounts that totally aren't bots being paid to push a narrative will say plenty, this is just standard fascist claptrap from a far-right government designed to protect the tiny-peen coward Bolsonaro from criticism that hurts his tender feels.

Fark off Brazil. You used to be kind of cool.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: I used to greatly admire Glenn for his insights, but then he morphed into Putin's willing propagandist.


He lost me forever once he went down the "Russia did nothing" path.  Russia isn't the lame-o USSR he so loves to portray -- it's a laissez-faire kleptocracy with a creepy little cumstain at the helm.

/kind of like here, in the usa
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Fark that Russian toolbag.
 
