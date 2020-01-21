 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   It has long been said: 'Oft evil will doth evil mar'   (ktla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a fun girls night out.
One to remember.
One for the books.
A real Nine oh two one uh-oh.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. I like that saying.

Oft evil will, doth evil mar.


It's so true I bolded it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman behind the wheel then tried to drive away, police said, but she crashed into a tree on a sidewalk in front of a residential complex.

The driver somehow ended up outside of the car and became pinned between the vehicle and the tree, Wendling said. He didn't elaborate on how the woman ended up outside the car."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two women, both 26, were in a Mercedes-Benz..."

And nothing of value was lost.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there video of the incident? Preferably set to Yakkity Sax?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lostcat: "Two women, both 26, were in a Mercedes-Benz..."

And nothing of value was lost.


And noth...

...shiat.

//shakes trumpian fist
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Video surveillance from the scene

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another senseless, unnecessary tragedy caused by a motorcyclist
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Another senseless, unnecessary tragedy caused by a motorcyclist


I know you're kidding, but there are far too many people eager to classify a sober man walking home with a bottle of wine to have with dinner, struck and killed by some dumb biatch tooling around on her phone instead of driving her vehicle safely, as an "alcohol-related fatality".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too bad. They were  both 26 which means they were probably with a coont hair's breadth from getting their adult brains.

/Missed it by that much.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I'd have to see the events acted out in order to understand exactly what happened.  You know, even that might not help.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am really, really confused as to wtf actually happened.
 
Birnone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Passenger gets out to confront motorcyclist
Driver panics, attempts to leave, crashes
Driver can't move car away from tree, gets out to see what's what
Driver gets caught between car and tree, maybe in an attempt to lean in to see what's wrong
Passenger panics when the driver tries to leave her behind, she runs back to the car
Passenger gets in driver's seat so she can leave the other woman behind, the circle of betrayal is complete
As the car moves, the original driver falls forward into the path of the car and is run over in a twist ending worthy of Hollywood movies
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sadly, I Googled it. Although it sounds like ancient wisdom and poetry, it's actually from Lord of the Rings. Mind you, Tolkien was a good medievalist, so if you wanted something to sound ancient and poetic, he was your man for the job.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I am really, really confused as to wtf actually happened.


Women driver
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ProTip: If you're trying to catch a motorcycle with a car, you're going to lose.  Period.  That crap only works in Bond movies, folks.  The can outrun you, out maneuver you, and squeeze into places the typical WalMart customer would get stuck trying to path through.
 
