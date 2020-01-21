 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   School custodian fired and arrested for making the mistake of thinking boxes of candy left in the maintenance room were meant as "a year-end thank you" to the crew from staff just before Christmas break   (nj.com) divider line
63
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when people just drop shiat in a work area for storage purposes.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not fire-worthy at all, but the story is missing details.  Who finds a bunch of gifts and just takes one?  Even if they were for the crew, wouldn't you ask first?  Wouldn't you find your crew and decide who gets to pick the first box?

Vertigo from being fired?

Busy body people looking at security cameras for missing candy?

Nobody wins in this....except maybe Hershey.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within twenty minutes two cops were there to interview him.
Doubt cops would have got there that quick if he was an active shooter
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are exactly the kind of people who made me go out of my way to get fired last week. Every teacher is an island unto himself. When they want to bully somebody, they pick a target an go all-in.

I wrote a pretty scathing email about certain administrators, and she made sure to forward it to my principal. F*cking Germans.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<img>I don't want to live on this planet anymore.jpg </img>
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue these monkeyfeathers until everyone on this stinking planet knows that New Jersey is a stinking shi- oh, they already know?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These are exactly the kind of people who made me go out of my way to get fired last week. Every teacher is an island unto himself. When they want to bully somebody, they pick a target an go all-in.

I wrote a pretty scathing email about certain administrators, and she made sure to forward it to my principal. F*cking Germans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These are exactly the kind of people who made me go out of my way to get fired last week. Every teacher is an island unto himself. When they want to bully somebody, they pick a target an go all-in.

I wrote a pretty scathing email about certain administrators, and she made sure to forward it to my principal. F*cking Germans.


Hey now, what's with the ethnocentricity towards Germans?
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.


How old were you in the 6th grade that you sat around drinking coffee? 37?

/Did you read the paper to and do jumble?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacechecker: So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.


I mean, the arresting officer was reprimanded, charged were dropped, he was denied being able to seek union representation before the firing, and he's suing them. Sounds like it wasnt handled entirely correctly to me.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These are exactly the kind of people who made me go out of my way to get fired last week. Every teacher is an island unto himself. When they want to bully somebody, they pick a target an go all-in.

I wrote a pretty scathing email about certain administrators, and she made sure to forward it to my principal. F*cking Germans.


Fawlty like typing detected.

/Just don't mention the war
//I did
///But I think I got away with it
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: spacechecker: So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.

I mean, the arresting officer was reprimanded, charged were dropped, he was denied being able to seek union representation before the firing, and he's suing them. Sounds like it wasnt handled entirely correctly to me.


That's what I don't get.

"You're fired!"
"Can I talk to my union rep?"
"No."
"OK."
 
Nuuu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spacechecker: So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.


It says in the article that he thought they were for him and the crew.  He took one, with the assumption that the other custodians and/or maintenance staff would also take one.  At least according to his allegations.

And frankly, that explanation makes way more sense than assuming that because he took exactly one of the gift wrapped boxes left in the work room shared by multiple people, that it must mean he knew he was stealing it.  If he was stealing, he would have taken whatever he could carry, or whatever he could take without being seen.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marro said school officials turned down his requests to speak with a union representative


They can just do that? Then what's the point of even having a union?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: ecmoRandomNumbers: These are exactly the kind of people who made me go out of my way to get fired last week. Every teacher is an island unto himself. When they want to bully somebody, they pick a target an go all-in.

I wrote a pretty scathing email about certain administrators, and she made sure to forward it to my principal. F*cking Germans.

Hey now, what's with the ethnocentricity towards Germans?


She's so goddamned Prussian. Her grandparents are the kind of people who would've whispered to the Nazis, "Pssst! The Frank family is upstairs!" Teutonic tw*t.

Yes, I know they were in Amsterdam. Still.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, has anyone established why the candy was there?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not take that which does not belong to you. I am terribly sorry that you had to learn this lesson, at this later stage in life. A lot of folks already knew this. At least now you know and knowing is half the battle!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Marro said school officials turned down his requests to speak with a union representative


They can just do that? Then what's the point of even having a union?


Don't know about NJ, but here in Texas my wife (a schoolteacher) is in a union.  Unions here are pretty weak but they do offer legal defense and the like. That's just about all they offer.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: By the way, has anyone established why the candy was there?


Is anything really "here" or "there" in the grand scope of things?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Within twenty minutes two cops were there to interview him.
Doubt cops would have got there that quick if he was an active shooter


FWIW; Police station is not that far away.  This principal was discussed in another fark thread a few years ago over her dress code rules for girls during a school dance. She should have been force retired years ago.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Its amazing how us little people will eat each other alive while letting actual theft go unpunished and even unrecognized
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

How you get fired on your day off?
 
dready zim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PSA: Don't pick up shiat you don't own and take it home.

Don't assume stuff left lying around is a gift for you unless there is a label on it with your name written on the label and also the words: "This is a gift for you"
 
covfefe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a real mess.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: That's what I don't get.

"You're fired!"
"Can I talk to my union rep?"
"No."
"OK."


He can speak to his union rep  if he wants.  I think what was said in the article meant  the school refused to hold off the firing until after he spoke to his union rep.  Also we are hearing only what the one guy has to say.  Excuse me for not taking it as 100% truth automatically, like most of fark always does.
 
blondambition
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: blondambition: This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.

How old were you in the 6th grade that you sat around drinking coffee? 37?

/Did you read the paper to and do jumble?


As a matter of fact, yes only it was the crossword puzzle. I was dropping acid less than a year later. It was the seventies. Different time, man.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I mean, the arresting officer was reprimanded,


Is this information from another article?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: meanmutton: spacechecker: So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.

I mean, the arresting officer was reprimanded, charged were dropped, he was denied being able to seek union representation before the firing, and he's suing them. Sounds like it wasnt handled entirely correctly to me.

That's what I don't get.

"You're fired!"
"Can I talk to my union rep?"
"No."
"OK."


probably didn't want to be shot by the cops who showed up
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My only question is why is he waiting until just now to file a lawsuit? Some cases wouldn't even allow it beyond six months.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Do not take that which does not belong to you. I am terribly sorry that you had to learn this lesson, at this later stage in life. A lot of folks already knew this. At least now you know and knowing is half the battle!


dready zim: PSA: Don't pick up shiat you don't own and take it home.

Don't assume stuff left lying around is a gift for you unless there is a label on it with your name written on the label and also the words: "This is a gift for you"


If you were going to give a bunch of people at work a box of candy as a christmas gift, and you had a bunch of different kinds (assumed by the fact that he chose one), why wouldn't you just stack them in an area where they all work? It's not like that was a storage room, or there wasn't anywhere else they could safely store a bunch of boxes of candy. If I was storing something in a work area, and didn't want someone to take it, I'd have left a note on it saying "this is for <event here>, do not eat."
 
zgrizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The first mistake was expecting intelligence in education administration ...
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Has this happened in the past where treats or gifts for the custodial staff will appear in their area? When I was in school we would make things for the teachers and staff and just leave them in common areas, so it happens. The fact that he only took one makes me think he's telling the truth. He's guilty of stupidity for not making sure, though.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like I've told both of my Sons repeatedly:"If it's not yours don't touch it. Anything".
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, methinks there's just a tad bit o'details missing from this story. I'm gonna save my outrage for a bit.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ex-Texan -Like I've told both of my Sons repeatedly:"If it's not yours don't touch it. Anything".

And, if you do, immediately put it down and go wash your hands...

/with soap...
//and water...
///you did say boys right?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blondambition: RyansPrivates: blondambition: This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.

How old were you in the 6th grade that you sat around drinking coffee? 37?

/Did you read the paper to and do jumble?

As a matter of fact, yes only it was the crossword puzzle. I was dropping acid less than a year later. It was the seventies. Different time, man.


You were 37 years old in grade 6?  God damn, the 70s were farked up.
 
payattention
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
chevydeuce - Yeah, methinks there's just a tad bit o'details missing from this story. I'm gonna save my outrage for a bit.

I am with you on this. Not enough to get a read on it yet.

The Bunyip - image...

okay, you owe me a new soda...
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: meanmutton: spacechecker: So some boxes of candy appear without a note and he just helps himself to ONE. If he thought they were all his, why just take one? Petty theft is still theft. Could've been handled differently but it wasn't handled incorrectly.

I mean, the arresting officer was reprimanded, charged were dropped, he was denied being able to seek union representation before the firing, and he's suing them. Sounds like it wasnt handled entirely correctly to me.

That's what I don't get.

"You're fired!"
"Can I talk to my union rep?"
"No."
"OK."


"Escorted off the property by police" =/= "OK."
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: My only question is why is he waiting until just now to file a lawsuit? Some cases wouldn't even allow it beyond six months.


Pure speculation on my part, but not everyone is sue-happy and gonna go immediately and find a lawyer.  If, after a year or so, people are still avoiding you and you can't get a new job, maybe you start thinking about suing.
 
payattention
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DoctorD000M -You were 37 years old in grade 6?  God damn, the 70s were farked up.

The 70's were not farked up, but we were...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd imagine we'll find out he has been have words with the staff there. Why does someone just leave things to another's trust without letting somebody know? (Who's gifts were those, and why wasn't custodial staff told)
I think he was set up, considering the lack of lenenice showed buy the principal.
Why wasn't the union able to get him reinstated if the district dropped the charges?
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At any place where I've ever worked, if something is free or public property help yourself, there's always a note, a large sheet of paper, saying so in magic marker.  Even like the excess Halloween candy people bring in from home after Halloween is over every year.  There's a sheet of paper posted saying "Free Halloween candy, enjoy and please share"  .

At half a dozen different companies often executive meetings are catered, and everyone knew that nice food buffet in warming containers stacked on a table are NOT yours to help yourself with.  Later after the bigwig meeting is over, the rest of the food will be laid out with a sheet of paper saying the food is now for everyone.  This isn't one company, more like everyplace I have been in my life.

Other than obvious stuff like the plastic silverware and ketchup packets in the food court, and the stuff labeled with notes, I have to admit at no time in 30 years it has even once occurred to me to walk into the break room and just pick up stuff and walk out with it.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blondambition: This takes me back to sixth grade where the custodian used to let me and my friends hang out in the boiler room and drink coffee and eat doughnuts during recess on rainy days. We loved that guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So they called the cops and watched video before even asking the guy who has worked there for years whats up ?

Take something place in car. 20 minutes later its a police matter over a box of candy.

Not hey Joe, why did you take that box of candy ? Oh I thought they were holiday gifts for the crew. They were not, go grab it out of your car. Dont let this happen again or ill have to write it up

People seem to need to create drama over nothing situations.
 
Rangeley Tourist Hunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is one epic way to get sued, but typical for education, especially K12.

Unless the two "supervisors" were his direct, and the one above that, and HR was present, then the school district will probably loose big, then tack on the termination procedures, and restrictions that come with being a union member.

Wouldn't be surprised if they get nailed hard by their state's labor department and possibly ACLU and the Union for this horse $*it.
 
