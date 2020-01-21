 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Queen Victoria's bloomers could be yours, for a price. The price of your dignity of course   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
    More: Silly, Auction, Auction theory, English auction, great-great-grandfather, Royal Warrant, English auction company Hansons Auctioneers, royal photographer, death of her beloved husband Prince Albert  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 6:46 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foxtail
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are lots of her clothes in existence.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based on what I've read about ol' Vicky, they're gonna need a pretty big vending machine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Prince Harry should be entitled to it. Then canada should enact a law requiring he and his wife to wear them whenever they go out in public as a penance for the burden they've placed on the land of the maple leaf.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Question. This one?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or this one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Missed a prime Queen Victoria's Secret headline.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
steal.skill
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do they smell?
Depends.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jenna Coleman is not amused.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foxtail: There are lots of her clothes in existence.


I'm guessing there's a fark-ton? It blows my mind that a historic queen's nightgown fetched less than $7k.

The UK is farking riveted by a royal couple attempting to find happiness but is pretty meh about artifacts from the
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... 4x great-grandmother.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report