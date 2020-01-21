 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Fark's favorite bridge briefly had a new contender   (youtube.com) divider line
1139 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 4:43 PM (1 hour ago)



felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I got fired today."
Oh? Why?
"I rear-ended a chopper."
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I see a freakin' helicopter on a road. I'm assuming that road is closed for the time being.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well it sure should have been. More than the driver should be getting fired.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it was a side swipe...
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wow, this situation is chock full o' idiots.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Did we just hit something?"
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The truck driver was heard yelling, "Git to the Chappar!"
 
flemardo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should try to post this in any Brazil related post.

The 3 Tenors Aquarela do Brasil
Youtube YQCvRBAyRew
 
GalFisk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So that'swhy it's called a chopper.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

There are 2 box trucks.  Looks to me like one took out the top rotor the other the tail
 
LaChanz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This. There's a whole lot of dumbassery going on there.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait.

Did TWO trucks hit that helicopter? One getting a haircut and the other hitting the tail?

SMDH.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOOK OUT FOR THE CHOPPA!!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

*Tail truck looks like a canopy covered flatbed, not a box truck
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Copy, yeah I didn't catch that semi taking out the tail. this is why when we have the helicopter called in our town (because it happens at least a few times a year given the ski resort and the roads/drivers where I live) our fire department is called to create the landing zone so things like that don't happen.
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ar393: semi*


*Tail truck looks like a canopy covered flatbed, not a box truck :)
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes you clip the helicopter, sometimes the helicopter clips you.

tree-trimming-blackhawk.flv
Youtube qMDIN_R0e68
 
pi8you
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nah, second truck didn't hit the tail, check the video at 20s when they go behind the chopper, that's a very clean pass by it. Chopper body just moved due to the rotor not being able to turn briefly while caught in the other truck, that spin had to go somewhere.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WOw really sounds like there are highly intelligent people there in meheeco!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, there's a whole subreddit dedicated to the Durham Canopener and it's bridge brethren that would probably get a kick out of this, but Reddit is down for some reason.
 
Report