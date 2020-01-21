 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Female game developers to "League of Legends" publisher Riot games: Sex discrimination and sexual harassment were rampant in your workplace. Riot: Terribly sorry, will $10 mil make your lawsuit go away? State of CA: not so fast, let's try $400m   (latimes.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Employment, Plaintiff, state agencies, Agency, Riot Games, Sexual harassment, part of a settlement, gender discrimination class action suit  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 9:38 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting that they are citing most of that money as back pay for the disparity.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pfft, $10 million dollars...? That's the kind of chump change Rand Paul is willing to pay me for making a space flower that can do alchemy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol, that's a riot.
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It described inappropriate behavior such as "crotch-grabbing, phantom humping, and sending unsolicited and unwelcome pictures of male genitalia

I'd suggest that they go to a sexual harassment training, but it looks like they're good at it already.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Big mistake trying to run a "frat house" company culture in the California Republic.
/WTF? Who gets away with this?
//Seriously
///three
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think there may be vintage GG rage incoming.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Having worked in a video game studio, I'm not surprised. It's not the tech business, it's the entertainment business with all of the crap that goes with it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: I think there may be vintage GG rage incoming.


It's about ethics in keeping our boys club a boys club!
 
kab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It described inappropriate behavior such as "crotch-grabbing, phantom humping, and sending unsolicited and unwelcome pictures of male genitalia.

And if you think thats bad, wait till you hear what the male employees did!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Pfft, $10 million dollars...? That's the kind of chump change Rand Paul is willing to pay me for making a space flower that can do alchemy.
[Fark user image 425x487]


He doesn't believe in climate change on earth but believes we can change the climate of other planets?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Big mistake trying to run a "frat house" company culture in the California Republic.
/WTF? Who gets away with this?
//Seriously
///three


A surprisingly large amount of Silicon Valley companies.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Phantom humping sounds like fun, until you get ectoplasm all over the place.
Good luck cleaning that out.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: MattytheMouse: Pfft, $10 million dollars...? That's the kind of chump change Rand Paul is willing to pay me for making a space flower that can do alchemy.
[Fark user image 425x487]

He doesn't believe in climate change on earth but believes we can change the climate of other planets?


There's so many stupid things about that tweet that I don't even know where to begin. It's honestly a masterly crafted artwork of stupidity.

But I digress lest we get off topic. We're here to talk about how the video game industry is a mess of poor decisions at the hands over overt zealous capitalistic frat bros.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: nemisonic: Big mistake trying to run a "frat house" company culture in the California Republic.
/WTF? Who gets away with this?
//Seriously
///three

A surprisingly large amount of Silicon Valley companies.


I work at Cisco in California, and there is definitely not a way to get away with this.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Considering the kind of raging arseholes that LoL attracts as it's playerbase, I'm not the least bit surprised that the developers are no different.  I played that game one time and got called over twenty different racial slurs in under an hour.  Uninstalled, never looked back.  Asked around and the usual response from others was "only twenty?"

They pander to sociopaths worse than EvE Online and I look forward to watching that company burn.  They won't be missed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing said the women of Riot Games could be entitled to "over $400 million" in potential back pay based on the wage differential between men and women at the company

What the hell?  That's $200 million in back pay per plaintiff.  Seems legit.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report