(The Drive) Apparently, Russia's new hypersonic missile has nits and chicken pox
18
18 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing pains
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait until it gets braces.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's Russia, so he probably means Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone who actually thought that Russia had fielded a operational hypersonic missile and decided to announce it to the world, please collect your Dunce Hat and go stand in the corner.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But at least it isn't autistic.
 
Gravity Works
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not the least bit shocked. This is the same country that has only 1 aircraft carrier that is powered by coal
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think I burned up 45 minutes in a previous thread pointing out at length why this was all hype and really has limited utility even if it worked half as advertised.
 
TheLads69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers share high-fives
 
way south
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Anyone who actually thought that Russia had fielded a operational hypersonic missile and decided to announce it to the world, please collect your Dunce Hat and go stand in the corner.


The key word is "operational". Like the Chinese They've got missiles in tubes out in the field, but...
I suspect they copy pasted something from the US Arsenal like they usually do and now they can't figure out why it doesn't work.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Monstrously expensive and complex new weapons systems substantially behind practical deployment and production, mostly used as propaganda boogeyman than actual threat, news at 11.

Next up, that shiny new advanced T14 Armata tank that Russia is looking to make 2500 of starting in 2015...wait, they havent even made a hundred of them? Its 2020 now? You dont say?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure the "childhood diseases" this project have include Putin and his buddies embezzling the hell out of the research and development funds.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing I read beyond the headline. Was worried for a split second that the Russians had weaponized chicken pox or whooping cough.

/INB4 "Volodya's slipping the antivaxxers a few rubles too"
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do farkers need me to find the video of US attempts to launch its first satellite?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Haw haw, primitive Russians! They envy America's swift, smooth, problem-free weapons programs like the F-35 and Ford-class carrier.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

khatores: I think I burned up 45 minutes in a previous thread pointing out at length why this was all hype and really has limited utility even if it worked half as advertised.


Hey everybody, this guy is the world's foremost expert on the subject and says it won't work.

I bet the Pentagon is going to read that post and cancel the Air Force contracts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Last week the missile was found rubbing itself against a Taylor Swift poster.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: khatores: I think I burned up 45 minutes in a previous thread pointing out at length why this was all hype and really has limited utility even if it worked half as advertised.

Hey everybody, this guy is the world's foremost expert on the subject and says it won't work.

I bet the Pentagon is going to read that post and cancel the Air Force contracts.


at least we will still have the Space Force!
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Haw haw, primitive Russians! They envy America's swift, smooth, problem-free weapons programs like the F-35 and Ford-class carrier.


At least our carriers don't have to deploy with a tug in case they need to be towed back.
 
