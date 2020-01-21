 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Canada mobilizes its Armed forces to help dig out Newfoundland and Labrador from the effects of a monster blizzard. In other news, Canada has Armed Forces. Very polite Armed Forces, apparently   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good friend of mine is ex Canadian Navy.  She was a crewperson on a destroyer.

You do not want to mess with her.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the Canuckian military has been there for a few days already.
Why are you Yanks so slow at acknowledging world events like this and world wars?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com

Canuckian military
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BlackPete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yes, the Canuckian military has been there for a few days already.
Why are you Yanks so slow at acknowledging world events like this and world wars?


oldnewsisexciting.jpg
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pretty sure a Canadian sniper currently holds the world record for a shot that not only disabled a machine gun which had soldiers pinned down, but also killing the gunner in the process.

A shot that was widely considered to have been impossible to make.

As TVTropes says, Beware the nice ones.
 
LewDux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SatireWire | Canada Has a Warship? Like for War?
 
kqc7011
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Especially its snipers.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article​/​40381047/a-canadian-sniper-breaks-the-​record-for-the-longest-confirmed-kill-​shot---but-how
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well of course we sent the armed forces in to assist. The unarmed ones wouldn't be very handy with a shovel would they?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL THEY SEND A WHOLE ARMY FOR TWO DOGS


For real though it's snowing like mad up there
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 401x500
Canuckian military


"Due South": Fraser: "In Canada, we have more than a passing familiarity with confusion..."
Youtube ryla4x-lQ58
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had the pleasure of working along side some Canadian Army officers in my past career. They are some damn fine people.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lots of stories from WWI and WWII about how the Scots, the Anzacs, and the Canadians were all scary mofos to the enemy.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pretty sure a Canadian sniper currently holds the world record for a shot that not only disabled a machine gun which had soldiers pinned down, but also killing the gunner in the process.

A shot that was widely considered to have been impossible to make.

As TVTropes says, Beware the nice ones.


Fark user image
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*shrug* I've worked with their navy and they are a professional and very competent bunch
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LewDux    

SatireWire | Canada Has a Warship? Like for War?

I had JUST cut and pasted, glad I checked before I posted :)
 
geduld
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At the end of WW2 they had the third biggest navy in the world.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CalebWilliamson: hardinparamedic: Pretty sure a Canadian sniper currently holds the world record for a shot that not only disabled a machine gun which had soldiers pinned down, but also killing the gunner in the process.

A shot that was widely considered to have been impossible to make.

As TVTropes says, Beware the nice ones.

Fark user image 425x260


Well, ya see the sorry is written on the casing and not on the bullet itself. This is because the casing gets ejected and during the heat of battle we don't have time to pick up after ourselves.  We hope that by putting sorry on the casings you'll accept our apology for leaving our trash out the battlefield.
 
fat_free
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
geduld
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

geduld: At the end of WW2 they had the third biggest navy in the world.


Japan had the smallest.
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Justy Trudeau had to do something with the troops after he pulled them out of Afghanistan faster than a Frenchman can wave a white flag.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Canada, one must retrieve their Labrador.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Found 'em.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Eh?
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Canadians are at their most dangerous when you put a hockey stick in their hands.

That is why every rifle in the Canadian Armed Forces has a small hockey stick engraved on it.

We will also deploy a mobile Tim Hortons coffee shop into a combat zone, because even in war, some sacrifices come at too great a cost.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Lots of stories from WWI and WWII about how the Scots, the Anzacs, and the Canadians were all scary mofos to the enemy.


Fark user image


Not everyone thought they were so tuft.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: In Canada, one must retrieve their Labrador.


- 1 point. No Labrador pics  :)

Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Armed with cattle prods.
Fark user image
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark user image 367x137

Fark user image 850x566

Found 'em.


Okay, awarded 10  points. You redeemed yourself :)
/aren't they great!!!  Labrador goodness!!!
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
militaryhumor.net
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yes, the Canuckian military has been there for a few days already.
Why are you Yanks so slow at acknowledging world events like this and world wars?


Please don't judge us based in dumbmitter's weak effort to get a greenlight...or the mods' approval of it.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canadians Change When they Hear the Word "War"
Youtube ktSPMzKqVPo



Also:

comicbookdaily.com
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's so bad that my buddy Garge from Gander got his snowblower stuck on his roof. He was trying to clear it to find last year's snowblower.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

geduld: geduld: At the end of WW2 they had the third biggest navy in the world.

Japan had the smallest.


Australia, being landlocked, has no navy at all.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My father was in the Canadian army and was what they called a sharp shooter.
He served from 50-53.
The American's asked him to stay from 53-56 and compensated him very well.
He bought a house when got home.
He retired from military service as a corporal.

Canadians are not fear farking anyone.
But when you do...
That should be somewhat concerning...who ever you are
 
