(News4Jax)   FBI searches Georgia landfill for missing Florida woman and several others that are probably there too. Hell, at this point the landfill should just start offering mortuary services   (news4jax.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End the drug war
prioritize prioritize
We could actually afford to not have humans disappearing into garbage if we spent our money more wisely the drug war is a perfect example of wasting money we need our garbage separated and recycled anyway so why not separated recycle it and know that there's no dead bodies in it
 
morg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"When I found out I was really flabbergasted because it's not like her at all," said Ted Duijn

You're saying it's not in her character to be senselessly murdered by a contractor?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

waxbeans: End the drug war
prioritize prioritize
We could actually afford to not have humans disappearing into garbage if we spent our money more wisely the drug war is a perfect example of wasting money we need our garbage separated and recycled anyway so why not separated recycle it and know that there's no dead bodies in it


Screw the drug war, start the war on russian double agents, the whole GOP is infested with them.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hofffaaaaaaa
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

morg: "When I found out I was really flabbergasted because it's not like her at all," said Ted Duijn

You're saying it's not in her character to be senselessly murdered by a contractor?


What a weird statement.  You made me actually read article to see if there was context.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: "When I found out I was really flabbergasted because it's not like her at all," said Ted Duijn

You're saying it's not in her character to be senselessly murdered by a contractor?


I mean, she had 65 years of practice at not being murdered.  It was totally out of character for her.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn shame throwing away a perfectly good white woman like that
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

End the drug war
prioritize prioritize


Fark user imageView Full Size



"Oh, we're on that, Wax."
 
