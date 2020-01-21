 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ever wonder why doctors don't catch the diseases of their patients? Oh wait, they do?   (nypost.com) divider line
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, he went hunting for a disease professionally, and caught it?

//mission_accomplished_banner.jpg
 
ieerto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boobophilia and Nipplophagia
or, Twin Maladies, an Encounter
by
ieerto
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BBC The Survivors 1975
Youtube GH6us7DLaRk


/ couldn't find just the intro

// just watch the intro

/// manny mota mota mota
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
15+ of the infected are medical personnel.  Given that they operate with a much higher standard of hygiene than Joe Small bills, there's a chance that this virus is quite communicable.  I don't fancy lung lesions either.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only people that think doctors don't catch their patients illnesses are the nurses that won't even get flu vaccinations.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I tend to avoid hospitals because that is where the sick people are.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: 15+ of the infected are medical personnel.  Given that they operate with a much higher standard of hygiene than Joe Small bills, there's a chance that this virus is quite communicable.  I don't fancy lung lesions either.


Not necessarily. Ill people can cough, vomit, sweat, sneeze, and touch all over EVERYTHING. If a hospital is very busy and overwhelmed, or the disease isn't believed to be human to human transmissible (which, earlier it was not) then it's not all that uncommon for medical personnel to get sick.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the hospital dramas I've seen are any indicator they all have all of the venereal diseases.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The only people that think doctors don't catch their patients illnesses are the nurses that won't even get flu vaccinations.


Yes, by all means. lump us together as dim-witted idiots that don't understand medicine; Go stick your dick in an electric socket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: I tend to avoid hospitals because that is where the sick people are.


Solid plan.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Russ1642: The only people that think doctors don't catch their patients illnesses are the nurses that won't even get flu vaccinations.

Yes, by all means. lump us together as dim-witted idiots that don't understand medicine; Go stick your dick in an electric socket.

[Fark user image image 286x176]


If you're a nurse that doesn't get a flu shot then yes, you are a dim-witted idiot that doesn't understand medicine.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hey Nurse!: Russ1642: The only people that think doctors don't catch their patients illnesses are the nurses that won't even get flu vaccinations.

Yes, by all means. lump us together as dim-witted idiots that don't understand medicine; Go stick your dick in an electric socket.

[Fark user image image 286x176]

If you're a nurse that doesn't get a flu shot then yes, you are a dim-witted idiot that doesn't understand medicine.


Could be worse.  I just saw a car with the vanity plate "HMEOPATH" in a license plate frame reading "Pediatric" on the top and a phone number under the plate
 
Eravior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A doctor used to be in a circle of friends I'm in before we kicked him out for catching gonorrhea from a patient. He made a good argument that while it was unethical it didn't necessarily make him a bad person. We countered by pointing out he's a medical examiner.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eravior: A doctor used to be in a circle of friends I'm in before we kicked him out for catching gonorrhea from a patient. He made a good argument that while it was unethical it didn't necessarily make him a bad person. We countered by pointing out he's a medical examiner.


For the Wildlife Veterinary Office.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: 15+ of the infected are medical personnel.  Given that they operate with a much higher standard of hygiene than Joe Small bills, there's a chance that this virus is quite communicable.  I don't fancy lung lesions either.


This "logic" appeared during the Ebola outbreak, too, and it is breathtakingly stupid. Doctors live their lives up close and personal with sick people. Of farking course they get sick. One of the biggest risk factors for emerging diseases is being a health care worker, for obvious farking reasons.
 
