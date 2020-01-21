 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   China's first case of Corona Virus hits America like that last crappy Mexican beer after a night out in college   (cnn.com) divider line
74
    More: News, United States, novel virus, Disease Control, Washington state, first case of Wuhan coronavirus, U.S. state, US Centers, federal source  
•       •       •

1597 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they've got us all in check.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a great time to work in the schools... >.< I'm just getting over whatever that 5 week respiratory crud was.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out of the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Beth Emhoff?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.
 
SenorPez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus trifecta now in play.
 
gamepolice [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to shut down everything
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what are the symptoms? I can't possibly panic properly at every sneeze, gas pain or headache without knowing them.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan phlegm ain't nothin to fark with
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viris?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tecatevirus is better.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty low kill rate.
 
Tangenital
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Minutemen

Minutemen - Corona
Youtube jlxmKsTvcLg
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona Viris


"Viris"?
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll hold out for the Negra Modelo virus.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: So what are the symptoms? I can't possibly panic properly at every sneeze, gas pain or headache without knowing them.


Airplane! Don't Eat the Fish!
Youtube DkGR65CXaNA
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If your body can't handle Mexican food or Mexican beer, you should keep your WASPy selves at home.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Vinis Vidis Viris.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Why haven't we closed the ports?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper 1976 [Studio Version]cowbell link in description
Youtube ClQcUyhoxTg
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


those are better odds than just living in china
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why haven't we closed the ports?


Too late for us now. But it's not too late for Madagascar!
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why haven't we closed the ports?


What is this? Madagascar?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Pretty low kill rate.


We're gonna need more cowbell.
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why haven't we closed the ports?


Because the President is now white, so, unlike the Ebola outbreak of 2014, we don't have to give in to irrational xenophobia.
 
lectos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I prefer the dosequisvirus
 
anwserman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


Numbers are from China; multiply each by 100 to get the actual figures.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm in Washington State, so I'm getting a kick out of this news.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: Wuhan phlegm ain't nothin to fark with


Wuhan Phlegm is my Wang Chung tribute band.

Eeeeverybody cough up a lung tonight...Wuhan Phlegm your way to fun tonight!
 
yms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.annihil.usView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


I'm surprised it's not more infected considering how densely populated China is.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick because I am traveling internationally this week.  Plague Inc!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only 'cure' for most viruses is a vaccination....

I wonder how long it'll be before jenny starts queuing for one?
 
Surool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paging Captain Trips to the courtesy phone...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nine Coronas!

9 Coronas
Youtube O7b5QyISsB8
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


I think alcohol poisoning has a better kill rate.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
so far infected more than 300 people and killed six

Doesn't seem that deadly.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why haven't we closed the ports?


And stop the flow of currency? Have you no morals?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like China just brought a new export to the trade war.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Let's just get this out of the way.

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Eventually.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


Would you willfully  choose to be one of the six?
 
Doogles4221
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This PANDEMICis going to be a major LEGACY problem if we continue to waste our actions.

It appears our CoDA virus is on the Red Cubes. It has already started to spread to the Blue areas, and we still don't have the quarantine expert unlocked.

/ We need to start building our Havens now
// And look out for not getting too many Scars
/// All of Life is a game, so Play on.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


There's only a 98% chance of survival?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.


So up to almost half?  Jesus.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Helpful hint for farkers: After you wash your hands in public facilities and use paper towels, save the paper towels to open the bathroom door.

30-40% of people don't wash their hands and just spread shiat everywhere, because people suck.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
American-Irish eyes
I'm getting a kick because I am traveling internationally this week.  Plague Inc!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/username checks out
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just like SARS was, this surely will be the end of civilization as we know it.

Or the media is drumming up fear based nonsense. One of the two.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: 40 degree day: So far there are 6 reported fatalities out of 300 confirmed cases.

I'm surprised it's not more infected considering how densely populated China is.


I'm surprised people are taking China at their word for this.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report