(MLive.com)   Those who hunt with muzzleloaders are a cut above the average hunter. Usually
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A certain Farker is guaranteed to comment on this thread.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The hunter then yelled, "My gun just went off."

DNR guy: "I was wondering about that."
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: The hunter then yelled, "My gun just went off."

DNR guy: "I was wondering about that."


More beans, Mr. Taggart?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Muzzleloaders...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...the hipsters of the gun nut world.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't need to see muzzy get loaded
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I thought I saw a Hessian!"
 
Gleeman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems a bit excessive to me...
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I should get my hunting license one of these years. I really enjoy venison. Fry up some back-strap in Italian dressing for a great appetizer at parties
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do muzzle loaders compared to breech for voting from rooftops?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The orange if you're sitting in a blind is kind of a dumb rule. But who the fark doesn't get a damn license and goes though all the trouble to setup a blind. The guy who apparently can't make a muzzle loader safe.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: How do muzzle loaders compared to breech for voting from rooftops?


Slower
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess this guy didn't think to remove the percussion cap from the nipple since it's not easy to unload a muzzleloader.  I mostly posted this to use the word nipple.

/ Nipple
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CO Huspen located an elevated blind looking over a large pile of sugar beets where an antlerless deer was eating.

The thrill of the chase, getting out in the fresh air, bravely challenging nature as our ancestors did...

...by hiding near a pile of garbage and blasting away at scavengers.
 
Report