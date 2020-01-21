 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "It's difficult to buy lottery tickets when you're at the lighthouse all the time"   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna marry a lighthouse keeper
and steal all his money in an acrimonious divorce
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gamblers tend to gamble away their winnings. He'll be back in the lighthouse soon enough, most likely.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A much more relaxing lifestyle ahead?
Is beeing a lighthouse keeper stressfull?

Seems like it would be wonderfully boring
 
elob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: A much more relaxing lifestyle ahead?
Is beeing a lighthouse keeper stressfull?

Seems like it would be wonderfully boring


He is no a very good lighthouse keeper.  He keeps forgetting to turn the light on.  It's stressful when the ships crash.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: A much more relaxing lifestyle ahead?
Is beeing a lighthouse keeper stressfull?

Seems like it would be wonderfully boring


I agree. Given the shiat show that things have become, I would actually pay $1m to become a lighthouse keeper in some remote spot.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame there are not more lighthouse jobs available these days. Seems like it would be a great career.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that headline in Willem Dafoe's growl.

///dnrtfa
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size

Dey took r jerbs!!!!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I heard that headline in Willem Dafoe's growl.

///dnrtfa


Why'd ya spill yer beans?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I wanna marry a lighthouse keeper
and steal all his money in an acrimonious divorce


Very horrorshow idea, you naughty malchickiwick, you. :P
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 625x468]


Nice.

I've visited (and climbed) that particular lighthouse, although it was several years after they moved it to its current location.

(Cape Hatteras, in case anyone wondered)
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A much more relaxing lifestyle ahead?
Is beeing a lighthouse keeper stressfull?

Seems like it would be wonderfully boring


He takes pictures of ships passing by and posts them to a pictures-of-ships website.
 
skinink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I heard that headline in Willem Dafoe's growl.

///dnrtfa


"The Lighthouse" is the most confusing movie I've seen since "Mandy".
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A much more relaxing lifestyle ahead?
Is beeing a lighthouse keeper stressfull?

Seems like it would be wonderfully boring


Doldrums. Doldrums. Eviler than the Devil.
 
