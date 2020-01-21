 Skip to content
(Isreal 21c)   Smart fire hydrant senses water theft, terror. No word on ability to rebuff canines   (israel21c.org) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What do you mean they don't have a way to rebuff canines?


Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At midnight on the 23rd, It became self-aware...

HYDRANT: "Do I look bloated? I feel like i look bloated. It must be all this water weight..."
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see they've cleaned up the prototype.

FlippityFlap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that a thing? People hooking up to the hydrant and running a hose to their apartment? I know up north they used to open them up on hot days for us to play in. Can't say I've ever seen it in Austin unless the Fire Department or Wastewater/Sewage guys are trying to work things out.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Chicago, for example, loses 5 million gallons of water a day to open hydrants or illegal use including water thieves. That costs the city some $9 million a year."

City water costs $1.80 a gallon??
Hate to see what filling the bathtub would cost.
 
Report