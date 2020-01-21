 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Washington Square Park vigilante poet who's trying to stop desperate tools from hitting on women is NYC's new hero   (nypost.com) divider line
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Peter Chinman

Not the preferred nomenclature, dude
 
Gooch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What if its just a drug dealer trying to chat up a potential buyer??
 
Devo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Socially reta disabled men reach out for help from unlicensed psychiatrist. Regularly thwarted by hipster with a white knight complex."
 
blondambition
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think this is the same guy who did an AMA on Reddit. Incels were like "hey, if I can't hassle chicks in the park how will I ever get with anyone?"
 
GQueue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
""Watching it from afar, it clearly looks like some kind of class is happening," says Phil Boucher, the "Serial Farter" of the West Village and another Washington Square Park regular."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to dousing yourself in pheromonesa gallon of AXE body spray?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gooch: What if its just a drug dealer trying to chat up a potential buyer??


I remember seeing a lady friend from London telling a guy hitting on her to leave.

"Sod off, I'm not interested."

Delivered with a venom that stopped the guy on the spot. Not just stopped him from hitting on her, but stopped him from walking, et al., freezing him in place for a minute.

I also laughed so hard I almost fell with her response to a guy that insinuated she'd prefer himself to me, and his buddy.

"You?" *flashes a look at his groin* "Sorry but you don't look like you have the equipment to make a woman have an orgasm." *cold look at a guy who started laughing* "What are you laughing at hon? You look like you're packing even less than your friend."

Mind you this was in the 1970's.
 
toejam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chinman, I'm together with your plan.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This guy must be swimming in sweet tail!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some incel will probably target these two
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh? Quit his job in NYC to write poems full time? Just like that?

*sees he's 29*


Oh, mom & dad are definitely on that lease.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GQueue: ""Watching it from afar, it clearly looks like some kind of class is happening," says Phil Boucher, the "Serial Farter" of the West Village and another Washington Square Park regular."


Freelance farting sounds entertaining. Besides, he probably only farts for consenting watchers.
 
The Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Freelance farting?

Sounds easy enough. Surely an economy as large as NYC could support it.

But doing enough farting to go viral -IN NEW YORK CITY NO LESS - would leave any mere mortals among us so prolapsed and defeated that Mr. Slave would pity us.

/Jeeeeesus Christ
 
wingedkat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Oh? Quit his job in NYC to write poems full time? Just like that?

*sees he's 29*


Oh, mom & dad are definitely on that lease.


And 9 other people, apparently. I've certainly had a few roommates myself, but 5 was barely doable. 9 would drive me nuts.
 
darkraven56
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Except switch "on the Internet" with "in the park".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there's someone whose opinion on the matter you can trust, it's definitely a "serial farter"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This guy must be swimming in sweet tail!


He's playing the long game. Clearing out the competition.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Desperate tools
 
The Brains
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Taste - if not for the disinterested look in her eye, could.

/bathed, brought to quarters, etc
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh snap I see what that is now. Oy.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vigilante poet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Serial Farter serially farts

Credit the Villager for an "ex-lax-clusive" identifying the prankster as "Phil Boucher, a 35-year-old musician" and food-delivery dude who packs a "black rubber 'Pooter' device."
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this one of those 'who sucks less' situations? The players are a schmuck teaching guys how to get dates, the poor fools attempting to get dates, and the self professed defender of women whom he feels may accidentally go on a date with a fool.

I feel all the only way this could end well is if women lined up to cockpunch all involved.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA is uselesss without a poem from the poet
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darkraven56: Except switch "on the Internet" with "in the park".
[Fark user image 400x316]


Rather telling that you think you should only be nice to women in hopes they'll have sex with you.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Is this one of those 'who sucks less' situations? The players are a schmuck teaching guys how to get dates, the poor fools attempting to get dates, and the self professed defender of women whom he feels may accidentally go on a date with a fool.

I feel all the only way this could end well is if women lined up to cockpunch all involved.


He could get shot by the next Bernie Goetz incel for cockblocking.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kkinnison: TFA is uselesss without a poem from the poet


thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

This picture is all I need to know.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Roses are red, violets are blue
I saved you from a creepy guy
so you want to go out or something?"

No charge, that one's on me.  More where that came from.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why we need real wars.  Where hundreds of thousands die.  Use the incels for operation human shield.  Let them die with honor for their country, if their side wins.  Then there will be fewer males, and the ratio will work out better.  Plus if your side wins, you have more resources (a proper war).  And if your side loses, all the males should be exterminated, or castrated and taken as slaves, and the females taken as war brides or concubines, making the ratio even better for the males that are left in the winning country.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vigilante Poet. Like, only half Bernard Goetz, half Walt Whitman.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: darkraven56: Except switch "on the Internet" with "in the park".
[Fark user image 400x316]

Rather telling that you think you should only be nice to women in hopes they'll have sex with you.


It's telling that you think doubling down on awkwardness is "helping."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Peter Chinman

Not the preferred nomenclature, dude


Maybe he's a Ballchinian?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Devo: [Fark user image image 309x400]


I like the book, but I dont care for the author.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was kind of hoping he was using his poetry powers to call out or harass the creeps. That sounds exhausting to me, but he's semi-pro and like a rapper or improv performer, it must be easy to plan lots of material in advance and reuse the good stuff for different audiences.

But I suppose "Oh cool, are you taking that pickup-artist class right now?" would be perfectly effective.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kkinnison: TFA is uselesss without a poem from the poet


There once was a woman who was quite begat. She had three babies named Nat, Pat, and Tat. She said it was fun in the breeding, but found it was hell in the feeding when she saw there was no tit for Tat.

There, feel better?
 
