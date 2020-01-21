 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPTV Portland)   If any of you encounter any marijuana out there that appears to have been stolen, please contact the Washington County (OR) Sheriff's office   (kptv.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely, Robbery, Theft, stolen purse, semi-automatic rifles, Renting, U-Haul, stolen credit card, armed robbery charges  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 1:50 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be pretty easy to tell if it's stolen. The serial numbers will be scratched off.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Hey, this is Bobby's blend.  I'd recognize it anywhere."
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If those were 'mature' plants as mentioned in TFA, You're doing it wrong!

/grows
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i found a pile of stems and ashes, what now?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
a suspect is seen cutting down and stealing a dozen mature marijuana plants.

Were they though? I don't know anything about growing weed but the plants looked awfully short to be mature.

Also seems like a lot of risk and work for just a dozen plants. Seems like an amount you could easily grow yourself without anyone knowing about it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, memories. First time I ever smoked marijuana was in Washington County, OR.

/I know, username, blah blah blah
 
uttertosh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cue cannabevets to tell us how the REAL criminals are the ones with the legal business, and how the police protecting a legal business owner is somehow a terrible thing: because what they sell is terrible.

Don't even attempt to refute him: he will only shift the goalposts, and you'll end up debating the definition of the word 'toxic' with him instead of what was being discussed.

/he is literally the only farker I have on ignore
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that was stupid. That's a ton of work and risk just to steal some plants that still have to be trimmed, dried and packed. Most people with half a brain only steal processed product, not whole plants.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A colleague of mine grew the reef once and we picked it right away and smoked it and it gave me diarrhea.

:/
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Officer? Yes- I found 3 lbs of choice weed in a bag behind a tree. Both of these pounds of premium marijuana will be turned over in this single 1lb tin, which will contain a full 8oz of obviously expensive drugs.
Yes officer, this full 1oz bag is yours to have if you make it here soon.....

Uhh, do you have any need for marijuana Ash? I seem to have stumbled upon quite a bit of weed Ash.

/I learned it from you officer!!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i found a pile of stems and ashes, what now?


Edibles.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Cue cannabevets to tell us how the REAL criminals are the ones with the legal business, and how the police protecting a legal business owner is somehow a terrible thing: because what they sell is terrible.

Don't even attempt to refute him: he will only shift the goalposts, and you'll end up debating the definition of the word 'toxic' with him instead of what was being discussed.

/he is literally the only farker I have on ignore


Him and a few posters with racist ideology that are not worth the air they breathe are ignored.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: A colleague of mine grew the reef once and we picked it right away and smoked it and it gave me diarrhea.

:/


Did you Hickory smoke it and then eat it?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khatores: Well that was stupid. That's a ton of work and risk just to steal some plants that still have to be trimmed, dried and packed. Most people with half a brain only steal processed product, not whole plants.


hybrid plants would seem like something worth stealing from your competition
 
uttertosh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: uttertosh: Cue cannabevets to tell us how the REAL criminals are the ones with the legal business, and how the police protecting a legal business owner is somehow a terrible thing: because what they sell is terrible.

Don't even attempt to refute him: he will only shift the goalposts, and you'll end up debating the definition of the word 'toxic' with him instead of what was being discussed.

/he is literally the only farker I have on ignore

Him and a few posters with racist ideology that are not worth the air they breathe are ignored.


Yeah, but cannabevets literally invents dead children to hold up in threads in order to gain sympathy towards his agenda. I simply don't have a single second to waste on debating *anything* that f*cked in the head.

Seriously. That's why he's on ignore.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone else feel like their in alternate reality reading this. Things have just change so fast.
 
chozo13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Cue cannabevets to tell us how the REAL criminals are the ones with the legal business, and how the police protecting a legal business owner is somehow a terrible thing: because what they sell is terrible.

Don't even attempt to refute him: he will only shift the goalposts, and you'll end up debating the definition of the word 'toxic' with him instead of what was being discussed.

/he is literally the only farker I have on ignore


Glad you finally stepped off that ledge. It is impossible to cure ignorance of that magnitude.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: khatores: Well that was stupid. That's a ton of work and risk just to steal some plants that still have to be trimmed, dried and packed. Most people with half a brain only steal processed product, not whole plants.

hybrid plants would seem like something worth stealing from your competition


Maybe but if they're flowering plants, they're past the point of being cloned. Most strains are fairly easy to buy. This is like stealing gold ore...someone just looking to shorten the amount of work they have to do.

Also, this sounds like an inside job if they knew when the plants were ready. The cops should investigate the workers.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You wanna get caught at the farm??
Stop and process it......
The dried and ready for sale is in the safe.......so don't bother unless you are prepared to "Crack" it!!
Is their anyone at the farm??....Go armed just in case their is.....

Not a thief, never stole anything ever.(Mom wouldn't like it at all if I did)
I just watch way too much old school TV/movies.........also I don't look good in "Orange" unless I'm hunting!!!!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report