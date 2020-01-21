 Skip to content
(BBC)   Chick-Fil-A discovers that anti-LGBT restaurants don't do well in a country where the men wear skirts   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
37
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want Chick-fil-A. It's not Sunday, is it?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be a real problem for Chic-Fil-A going forwards.  If they truly cut off their support to right-wing hate groups, they lose the MAGA people in the US.  But if they keep it going, they can't expand internationally in any meaningful way -- certainly not to any countries they really want to be in.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.  Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead


drama queen much ? ?
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't this old news?  They closed it a while ago, or at least announced its closing.

Also, didn't they cave and donate to LGBT causes while dumping the other ones?  Like it has done them any good.
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always make sure to tell the cashier, "I'm not homophobic, but," prior to placing my order
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

"Here's your greasy chicken sandwich. We know that, as a discerning sodomite, you have a choice in restaurants, and we're pleased to have taken your money so we can spend a portion fighting your ungodly way of life. Have a nice day, jobby-sniffer!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.  Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.


They're two-faced scumbags, plain and simple.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's no gays in Ireland Kathleen!
Youtube d0ByxyIAWrQ
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee braveheart
Youtube tHA1ufmLZQY
 
Dogsbody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It says a lot for the quality of the product and the company itself when you cant sell a basic chicken sandwich in a country where the national dish is organ meat, suet, and oatmeal stuffed into a stomach.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's nae a skirt!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like my chicken sandwich like I like my heresy - a buttered pickle between two buns.

/got nuthin
//from CFA ever
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.  Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.


Same here. I'm not giving a dime to Chick-Fil-A. Fark 'em. If they want to keep giving money to anti-LGBT groups then they can't have any of my money. It's just that simple. I don't have to be gay myself to not want to fund the people who want to oppress the LGBT community.
 
LewDux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 192x263]
It's nae a skirt!


Why not both?

editorial01.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PDQ is better.  I'll never give up that fight.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: I always make sure to tell the cashier, "I'm not homophobic, but," prior to placing my order


Is that where they say "hold the special sauce!"?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Benevolent Misanthrope: It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.  Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.

Same here. I'm not giving a dime to Chick-Fil-A. Fark 'em. If they want to keep giving money to anti-LGBT groups then they can't have any of my money. It's just that simple. I don't have to be gay myself to not want to fund the people who want to oppress the LGBT community.


Truett died years and they've finally stopped sending money to anti-LGBT organizations like Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army.  You can relax now, the evil chicken people aren't as evil anymore.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This is going to be a real problem for Chic-Fil-A going forwards.  If they truly cut off their support to right-wing hate groups, they lose the MAGA people in the US.  But if they keep it going, they can't expand internationally in any meaningful way -- certainly not to any countries they really want to be in.


They could do well in Muslim countries, or India Pakistan
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.


The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: Isn't this old news?  They closed it a while ago, or at least announced its closing.


No. Two different stores. FTFA: "Chick-fil-A opened the outlet in Aviemore last year, around the same time it shut its only other site which was in Reading."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.

The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.


I'd be willing to bet you're not gay, huh.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dogsbody: It says a lot for the quality of the product and the company itself when you cant sell a basic chicken sandwich in a country where the national dish is organ meat, suet, and oatmeal stuffed into a stomach.


You need to understand that Scottish culture is a nationwide practical told, told in an extremely dry manner.

Cultures are known for their food, fashion, sport, and music.

Scots present the world with haggis, kilts, golf, and the bagpipe. It's a wonder anyone accepts this at face value.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 192x263]
It's nae a skirt!

Why not both?

[editorial01.shutterstock.com image 850x1274]


Nononono.

The Irish are black, not the Scots.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WithinReason: or India Pakistan


The Raj has been gone for quite a while.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: This text is now purple: Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.

The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.

I'd be willing to bet you're not gay, huh.


Would that change the armed forces status of the Salvation Army?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It said the outlet at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort...."

Well there's your problem.  Who thought opening a CFA in a McD's was a good idea?  Idiots.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: darkhorse23: This text is now purple: Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.

The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.

I'd be willing to bet you're not gay, huh.

Would that change the armed forces status of the Salvation Army?


If you don't dip your balls in soy sauce you shouldn't have an opinion.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.


Mediocre?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.

The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.


They have the bell ringing brigade and a special forces team that captures gay people and turns them straight, and those that resist are secretly placed into fabulous concentration camps.
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: LewDux: Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 192x263]
It's nae a skirt!

Why not both?

[editorial01.shutterstock.com image 850x1274]

Nononono.

The Irish are black, not the Scots.


Say it one more time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am fascinated by the contrast of cultures between the US and the UK.

In the UK, a brand infamous for supporting homophobic organisations is run out of business with alacrity.

In the US, that boycott organised in 2012 mentioned in the article was so well-publicised that the day designated to boycott Chick-fil-A was the busiest day in the history of the company: every bigot in America flooded in to their local Chick-fil-A to show support for bigotry against the LGBT community.

Think about that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dogsbody: It says a lot for the quality of the product and the company itself when you cant sell a basic chicken sandwich in a country where the national dish is organ meat, suet, and oatmeal stuffed into a stomach.


Okay, wait. If there are any actual Scots here, do you actually eat that shiat, or do you just trot it out to scare the tourists?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Benevolent Misanthrope: May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.

The Salvation Army isn't, you know, an actual army.


Tell them that.

armyofcompassion.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



armyofcompassion.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Updated image:
armyofcompassion.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


bing.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


They believe themselves to be soldiers in the Christian army. They wear uniforms, they have their own version of military code, and they make it clear they exist to do battle (in generally non-martial ways) with their enemies... Which is why they were happy to let a transwoman freeze to death rather than allow her into a shelter, and why they threatened to close tens of thousands of soup kitchens rather than comply with anti-discrimination laws regarding gay employees.

They're fundamentalist assholes. Anyone giving to them is enabling bigotry and hate.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just surprised at the site. It's a four star hotel, and according to its website, has several restaurants and bars anyway. Seems a bit tacky to have a fast food place onsite.

On the other hand, there are probably plenty American tourists doing the whisky trail.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: mongbiohazard: Benevolent Misanthrope: It said it treated everyone with "respect, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender" in its recruitment and customer care.

May be, but I'm still not giving money to organizations that want me dead or at the very least marginalized.  Even if that money passes through the coffers of a mediocre chicken place first.

Same here. I'm not giving a dime to Chick-Fil-A. Fark 'em. If they want to keep giving money to anti-LGBT groups then they can't have any of my money. It's just that simple. I don't have to be gay myself to not want to fund the people who want to oppress the LGBT community.

Truett died years and they've finally stopped sending money to anti-LGBT organizations like Fellowship of Christian Athletes and The Salvation Army.  You can relax now, the evil chicken people aren't as evil anymore.


That's wrong. They briefly issued a statement saying they would stop - then a few days later issued another statement saying that they would continue after all.

https://www.therainbowtimesmass.com/c​h​ick-fil-a-backpedals-on-anti-lgbtq-don​ations/
 
