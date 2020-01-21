 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Donuts cleaned from expressway, fail to save The Enterprise
8
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to you, Wil? You used to be cool.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Really, Jean-Luc? You humans, and your obsession with these sweet pastries...why, it's a wonder your species ever made it out of the 21st Century."

img2.grunge.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy it. This story is full of holes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This afternoon's weather...

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: "Really, Jean-Luc? You humans, and your obsession with these sweet pastries...why, it's a wonder your species ever made it out of the 21st Century."

[img2.grunge.com image 850x478]


I'm not too optimistic on that one.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastries and trucks at Wheaton, police his mouth wide.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: "Really, Jean-Luc? You humans, and your obsession with these sweet pastries...why, it's a wonder your species ever made it out of the 21st Century."

[img2.grunge.com image 850x478]


"Q, sugahry cahrbohydrates are the foundation of human civilization...and hahve been and will continue to be the mark of any truly moral, ethical and...shall I say...bearable society! Now please...take your healthy eating and get off my ship! Cargo Bay 2 is full of a shipment of cruellers which we must deliver immediately to Rigel, unless Riker and Worf eat them all first."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
