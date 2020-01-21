 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Leaking stolen information doesn't work out for Glenn Greenwald the second time around   (nytimes.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma on line one.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he going to Russia to continue complaining that America is the real villain?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.


Exactly. I am not a fan of Greenwald's hot takes on Twitter either, but this is an authoritarian government attacking a journalist who is doing is job.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Gubbo: I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.

Exactly. I am not a fan of Greenwald's hot takes on Twitter either, but this is an authoritarian government attacking a journalist who is doing is job.


Oh I was referring to the first time. I don't know enough about this Brazilian affair to comment yet. In fact, my dislike of Greenwald and his turn to the stupid side makes me wonder just what he'd do these days.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Gubbo: I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.

Exactly. I am not a fan of Greenwald's hot takes on Twitter either, but this is an authoritarian government attacking a journalist who is doing is job.


You know though, when you move to a fascist state willingly and then speak out against the fascist state and the fascist state arrests and convicts you, well, you should have seen that coming.

He is a master of both sides are bad but the Dems are "worse" and he is Pro Russia and thinks Trump's collusion with Russia is a conspiracy against Trump.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is the time to say "I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.


that was in 2011 when he moved.  Yet, this happened 2 years later.

Statement from Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano on July 1, 2013
"After last week's decision by the Supreme Court holding that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) is unconstitutional, President Obama directed federal departments to ensure the decision and its implication for federal benefits for same-sex legally married couples are implemented swiftly and smoothly. To that end, effective immediately, I have directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to review immigration visa petitions filed on behalf of a same-sex spouse in the same manner as those filed on behalf of an opposite-sex spouse."
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/oliverdarcy/statu​s​/1219671288739962880

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dang I used to love this guy. I hate everybody now just on principle, but I really used to love this guy.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theflatline: make me some tea: Gubbo: I can't tolerate Greenwald anymore, his boyfriend being harassed by US immigration pushed him over the edge, but he didn't do anything wrong in publishing information which was given to him.

Exactly. I am not a fan of Greenwald's hot takes on Twitter either, but this is an authoritarian government attacking a journalist who is doing is job.

You know though, when you move to a fascist state willingly and then speak out against the fascist state and the fascist state arrests and convicts you, well, you should have seen that coming.

He is a master of both sides are bad but the Dems are "worse" and he is Pro Russia and thinks Trump's collusion with Russia is a conspiracy against Trump.


Ms Madow?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is the time to say "I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

[Fark user image image 739x284]


I have to agree. Brazil is being run by homophobic fascists who will do anything to silence any criticism. They can eat 50 lb. bag of rancid bleeding donkey Nazi dicks.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is the time to say "I may disagree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

[Fark user image image 739x284]


That tweet presumes Greenwald is a journalist.
 
