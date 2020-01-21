 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico (Europe))   Emerging from his office carrying a fire axe and looking disheveled as smoke and sparks poured out of the door behind him, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai called for coordinated international governmental regulation on AI   (politico.eu) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 12:56 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Love the epic headline, suborator.
 
FishCake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline needs a movie treatment.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Woopsie...did I do that?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hero tag?

JFC, Alphabet is in the top 5 most evil organizations on the damn planet. Their AI is a significant portion of the reason such regulation would even be necessary.

It's like the sheep over on the pol tab bleating that China is going to ban single use plastics, completely forgetting all the horrible shiat and second only to India levels of pollution they pour out.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Super Bowl commercial
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Hero tag?

JFC, Alphabet is in the top 5 most evil organizations on the damn planet. Their AI is a significant portion of the reason such regulation would even be necessary.

It's like the sheep over on the pol tab bleating that China is going to ban single use plastics, completely forgetting all the horrible shiat and second only to India levels of pollution they pour out.


But did you read the headline?

you are right about the AI regulation.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Which means they see the technology as a field leveler. Corporations don't ever call in government help unless they stand to lose in some way, if they saw themselves as having any kind of an advantage they would be demanding governments back off.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark this hypocrite in every hole. I hope the AI is already independently sentient & just slowly, silently accomplishing it's takeover. By the time these smallminded shiats get around to "regulating" it, I hope it's too late.

Also, when Google says "We need government regulation in this industry", they know their lobbyists will ensure that any regulation only threatens small startups that might eventually pose a threat to Google in a fair marketplace. Come on.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"No, Satya and Jeff. We're not terrible. The world is terrible, for not stopping us."

/ As already posted
// In the other thread about this bit
/// No, really.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Which means they see the technology as a field leveler. Corporations don't ever call in government help unless they stand to lose in some way, if they saw themselves as having any kind of an advantage they would be demanding governments back off.


"Simul-postin', and it feels so good,
Simul-postin' like we knew we should..."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Which means they see the technology as a field leveler. Corporations don't ever call in government help unless they stand to lose in some way, if they saw themselves as having any kind of an advantage they would be demanding governments back off.


TBH, what you just heard was "it's not our job to restrain our regulate ourselves - that stifles innovation. We simply research, design, and build the monster. It's your job to control and cage it."

Cue Pontius, washing his hands in a basin while speaking to the throng.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*restrain or regulate ourselves
 
Jclark666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, The Surge 3 already has a trailer out?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's just what the AI-constructed Synth copy of Sundar Pichai wants you to believe, subby.  It's trying to gain your trust.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report