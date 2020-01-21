 Skip to content
"This is your captain speaking; I need your clothes, boots and your motorcycle"
    Scary, Airliner, Autopilot, Driverless car, Boeing, demonstration of new technology, Airbus, Autonomous robot, Flight  
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boeings can auto-land too for certain definitions of 'land'.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does not approve.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gibt me yorr close

\hope that was subby's reference
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: for certain definitions of 'land'.


A good landing is any one you can walk away from. A great landing is one where you can even use the plane again.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Boeings can auto-land too for certain definitions of 'land'.


It's not flying. What more do you want?
 
Uranus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Gibt me yorr close

\hope that was subby's reference


Austrian Death Machine "I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, and Your Motorcycle" (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube GbtlPCbhVGw
 
scdog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Gibt me yorr close

\hope that was subby's reference


Thank you!   I felt like I should know the reference but it wasn't clicking for me.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Boeing is trying to unfark itself from the swamp its gotten itself into and is being left behind on technology.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
