(Irish Post US)   If Pope Francis wants people to procreate he needs to stop visiting them, study finds people have less sex after his visits   (irishpost.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the young boys anyway because they're worn out.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Well the young boys anyway because they're worn out.


Is worn out tired or all used up?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


The. Pedo in chief will do that.  Rape apologist.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


Sorry, man. Gotta do it

Christopher Hitchens vs the Catholic Church
Youtube Tfqe5kK8z8M
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but what if I - I mean "you" - happen to be in the minority of people for whom knowing that Jesus is watching you sin is a turn-on? I've...um....heard from...some people...that the idea of Jesus looking down on you and disapproving of the sex you're having can be an inspiration to have some of the most erotic, sweat-soaked encounters you've ever had...for, uh, weirdos that are definitely not me.

I've also found - er...read..read!...that this apparently hurts marriages sometimes, because once you're married the sex isn't a sin anymore. Buncha sick freaks.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...For me to Pope on!!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shall now be known as The Catholic Cockblocker.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer. People have fewer sex.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.


Yeah, because that is working so well right now.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you love your church or do you LOVE your church.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


Lighten up Francis
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a subset that engages in more sex.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn refractory periods.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.


You do realize that Catholic charities are the largest in the world, right?

/Not a Catholic
 
TylerParry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drayno76: Do you love your church or do you LOVE your church.

[Fark user image image 445x500]


The instructions read - "Stick it in the Poper!"
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd say we've got enough people already
ourworldindata.orgView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait a minute...has the Pope been secretly visiting Panda zoo exhibits in the west?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


Yeah, to late... Some people are assholes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Callous: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.

You do realize that Catholic charities are the largest in the world, right?

/Not a Catholic


How much charity does it take to get you a pass on a Crusade? Asking for a billionaire I know.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.


Awww. Thanks!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.


Yeah, that would be atypical.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He is kind of a turn-off...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.

Yeah, that would be atypical.


You really have no idea how words work, do you? Typical indeed.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oreminer: The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.


Curses. Pope blocked again.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Oreminer: The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Curses. Pope blocked again.


Sounds like a great Saturday night live sketch. Pope came to visit but is staying too long. Probably hanging out on the couch with his cardinals drinking sacramental wine.

Gave you an oversized marble statue that totally does not match the room.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.

Yeah, that would be atypical.


Hey I just doodled a Muhammad. Shouldn't you be killing me or something? Fascist prick.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not like we need more Catholics. We need more people who are rational and believe in the efficacy of science and have empathy for their fellow men.


The Catholic Church has shot itself in the foot on the topic with abortion. The 6th Commandment has layers of prohibition of harm and self-harm beneath it, including the provision that the right of self-defense is allowed when it is needed to save one's self from death.

That's a conundrum that I do bring up with Catholics who are in a position to advocate for women's rights and I get nowhere. I've always heard an awkward silence after I bring this up.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.


Theist is someone who believes in a supreme being.

While the existence of a supreme being is openly questioned; I don't think there are very many people who doubt the existence of religious people.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.


That's not what anti-theist means
 
Wolf892
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not the kids
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JesseL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.

Theist is someone who believes in a supreme being.

While the existence of a supreme being is openly questioned; I don't think there are very many people who doubt the existence of religious people.


Are you daft? Or just willfully obtuse? Take your time. Study it out.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: JesseL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Oreminer: In before the Anti-theist Fark circlejerk.

The Pope visiting made people think twice before commencing risky sex or obtaining an abortion. Shocking.

Also you Misspelled atheist. No one is 'against' something that doesn't exist.

Theist is someone who believes in a supreme being.

While the existence of a supreme being is openly questioned; I don't think there are very many people who doubt the existence of religious people.

Are you daft? Or just willfully obtuse? Take your time. Study it out.


Theist = One who believes in a supreme being
Atheist = One who does not believe in a supreme being
Anti-theist = One who is opposed to those who believe in a supreme being

Which part is causing you trouble?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

