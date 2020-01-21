 Skip to content
Couple cancels wedding after learning they may soon be brother and sister
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


Apparently it's a pretty popular porn genre now for some reason, so there's that?

/well, the stepmother/stepson and stepsister/brother stuff anyway
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Apparently it's a pretty popular porn genre now for some reason, so there's that?


The Wishing Portal worked.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It doesn't work that way
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
1 hour ago  
You'll get that on the big jobs
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  
I'm My Own Grandpa- Ray Stevens ( with family tree diagram)
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw


/ oblig
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


that's weird but uh i guess no technical fouls
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ow.  My brain...
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


Back in the day, this was fairly common where my mom grew up (bourbon country, KY). There's like 4 last names. Family of brothers marrying another family of sisters, 2nd cousins marrying, etc. People didn't get out much.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  

CanuckInCA: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

that's weird but uh i guess no technical fouls


Not on Canuck's part anyway.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

Back in the day, this was fairly common where my mom grew up (bourbon country, KY). There's like 4 last names. Family of brothers marrying another family of sisters, 2nd cousins marrying, etc. People didn't get out much.


And an average of 17 fingers per head.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Nick Nostril: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

Back in the day, this was fairly common where my mom grew up (bourbon country, KY). There's like 4 last names. Family of brothers marrying another family of sisters, 2nd cousins marrying, etc. People didn't get out much.

And an average of 17 fingers per head.


Can count to 37, 38 with my pants down!
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


I must be missing something, because the only way I can make out you being your son's uncle is if you knocked up your wife's sister.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
It's really sad when you look for a picture of "The Parent Trap" and all that comes up is the Lindsay Lohan version and not the adorable and classic Hailey Mills version.
My joke wasn't even that funny so I don't feel like posting it anymore and now I'm Eeyored out....
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  
cnet2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
I read that manga.

For, uh, "research" purposes. Yeah, that's the ticket!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

Back in the day, this was fairly common where my mom grew up (bourbon country, KY). There's like 4 last names. Family of brothers marrying another family of sisters, 2nd cousins marrying, etc. People didn't get out much.


I live is what would be considered rural community and some how everyone is related to the same 4 families.  Thank goodness there was DNA that came from beyond the fishbowl
 
LindenFark
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

I must be missing something, because the only way I can make out you being your son's uncle is if you knocked up your wife's sister.


His wife is also his sister-in-law
 
SBinRR
1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


Your brother married your mother-in-law's sister, or your wife's sister?
I don't know why it's important that I know, but here we are.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I don't see why they cannot still marry.  It's not like their parents marrying changes their genetics.  Is there a social stigma in India about this kind of scenario?
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

Back in the day, this was fairly common where my mom grew up (bourbon country, KY). There's like 4 last names. Family of brothers marrying another family of sisters, 2nd cousins marrying, etc. People didn't get out much.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge
59 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Driedsponge: HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(

I must be missing something, because the only way I can make out you being your son's uncle is if you knocked up your wife's sister.

His wife is also his sister-in-law


I didn't think 'in-law's' worked through siblings of an 'in-law'.  His brother's wife is his sister-in-law, but her sibling wouldn't be an 'in-law'.

As a for-instance, my brother's wife is my sister-in-law, but her sibling is nothing to me (other than a pretty cool guy).

At most his brother is also his brother-in-law (Sister-in-law's husband), and his sister-in-law is twice a sister-in-law (Once as brother's wife, once as wife's sister).
 
Trocadero
58 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [cnet2.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
52 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


I was legally adopted by my biological grandmother at birth.  My birth certificate lists her as my mother.  My biological mother is my legal sister, my biological step-sister is my legal niece, and so on.

I'm also legally one of the last war orphans of World War II, but that's another story.

I'm also legally one of the last war orphans of World War II, but that's another story.
 
ChrisDe
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
44 minutes ago  

Callous: I don't see why they cannot still marry.  It's not like their parents marrying changes their genetics.  Is there a social stigma in India about this kind of scenario?


India.
 
Trik
43 minutes ago  
But are the women hot?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
41 minutes ago  

Callous: I don't see why they cannot still marry.  It's not like their parents marrying changes their genetics.  Is there a social stigma in India about this kind of scenario?


I'm guessing yes and it makes the parents even sh*ttier; the wedding had been in the works for a year and they chose to torpedo their children's relationship rather than lose their own.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: my biological step-sister


thatsnothowthisworks.png
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
36 minutes ago  
I mean on one hand it sure would simplify the Holidays.
 
sdd2000
35 minutes ago  
I'm My Own Grandpa- Ray Stevens ( with family tree diagram)
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
 
Weird Hal
29 minutes ago  
Sibling ribaldry.
 
Another Government Employee
27 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Holy shiat.

My wife's mother married my father.

My brother married her sister.

I am my son's uncle.

And this is NOT a joke.

:(


I knew a couple in High School/College this happened to. Both sets of parents were divorced (and her Dad subsequently passed away) when they started dating. Her mom then met his Dad through them. They hit it off and subsequently married. It did make their relationship kind of weird from that point on, but they subsequently married as well a few years later. AFAIK, they are still married to this day (about 35 years later).
 
Smoking GNU
25 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eYlJH81d​Siw]


Missed it by 45 minutes.
 
JFK Shot First
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: sdd2000: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eYlJH81d​Siw]

Missed it by 45 minutes.


sure did, oops!
 
