 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Drew accidentally googles porn for the blind to research lawsuits on closed captioned adult videos. Also, Michigan's new reefer madness PSA and why do all presidential candidates over 70 hate low flush toilets?   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
19
    More: Giggity, second part of the history of Fark, Fark, Slashdot, famous Fark users, joke, Google  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Fark Radio: With Scnitt, and dead man's balls.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does anyone NOT hate low flush toilets?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love this podcast. America doesnt have enough fat white guys in media giving their opinions on things
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any internet guru will tell you nobody "accidentally"  googles porn. It's just the most convenient excuse to hide the true, nefarious intentions of a pervert.

Restrain yourself, Drew! This isn't the White House
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn for the blind?
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the ones still alive don't believe in fiber, preferring to create Lincoln Log jumbos.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew accidentally googles porn for the blind to research lawsuits on closed captioned adult videos.

Uh, don't ya mean deaf? A close captioned video for the blind means nothing to them because they can't see the words. I wonder if they'll ever have braille on porn videos for the blind? How'dja like touching those bumps?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in MY day a flush used 5 gallons of water - Imperial gallons, too - not those lesser yank ones!
 
crzybtch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have one of those stupid low flush toilets, 90% of the time, you have to flush twice, so what is the point?  Almost every time, the toilet paper comes back up.  So aggravating!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Back in MY day a flush used 5 gallons of water - Imperial gallons, too - not those lesser yank ones!


One of the three toilets in my house is the original 1967 American Standard.

Not to overstate things, but watching it work is like witnessing the opening of a portal to another dimension.
 
silverblues [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rik01: Drew accidentally googles porn for the blind to research lawsuits on closed captioned adult videos.

Uh, don't ya mean deaf? A close captioned video for the blind means nothing to them because they can't see the words. I wonder if they'll ever have braille on porn videos for the blind? How'dja like touching those bumps?


There is also a similar thing for the blind called audio description where someone describes what is on the screen. So somewhere there is porn with some person describing the action.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: oldfarthenry: Back in MY day a flush used 5 gallons of water - Imperial gallons, too - not those lesser yank ones!

One of the three toilets in my house is the original 1967 American Standard.

Not to overstate things, but watching it work is like witnessing the opening of a portal to another dimension.


A quality flush would suck most of the air (& flatus) out of the room.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 618x499]


Why are you flushing wombats? What did the cube poopers ever do to you?
 
pdieten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I have one of those stupid low flush toilets, 90% of the time, you have to flush twice, so what is the point?  Almost every time, the toilet paper comes back up.  So aggravating!


Get a new one. It's not 1995 anymore. They work properly now.

When 1.6g toilets were first introduced they just weren't designed very well so they couldn't move enough water for a powerful flush. But they improved pretty quickly. The American Standard gravity-flush ones we bought in 2007 for the new house have always worked perfectly. They're THIRTEEN years old. So the whole thing is based on ancient out-of-date news. But, as this post proves, it takes quite a long while for mindsets of those who weren't paying attention (*cough* Donald Trump *cough*) to catch up with reality.

Or, if you're still worried, you can spend a little more and get a pressure assist toilet. You flush that thing, you're going to know it.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sefert: Why does anyone NOT hate low flush toilets?


They seem to work for me. Then again, I dont normally shiat bricks. Normally.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sefert: Why does anyone NOT hate low flush toilets?


The tops on the back are lower, easier to leave an upper decker
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pdieten: crzybtch: I have one of those stupid low flush toilets, 90% of the time, you have to flush twice, so what is the point?  Almost every time, the toilet paper comes back up.  So aggravating!

Get a new one. It's not 1995 anymore. They work properly now.

When 1.6g toilets were first introduced they just weren't designed very well so they couldn't move enough water for a powerful flush. But they improved pretty quickly. The American Standard gravity-flush ones we bought in 2007 for the new house have always worked perfectly. They're THIRTEEN years old. So the whole thing is based on ancient out-of-date news. But, as this post proves, it takes quite a long while for mindsets of those who weren't paying attention (*cough* Donald Trump *cough*) to catch up with reality.

Or, if you're still worried, you can spend a little more and get a pressure assist toilet. You flush that thing, you're going to know it.


Ohhh, those pressure toilets are sweet.  And those Japanese toilets that wash your butt with a jet of water are nice as well.

/pooping enthusiast
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only Americans would argue about the flush. Other countries build toilets that give you options.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report