(KING 5 News)   Bill would create 32-hour work week in Washington State, which is nowhere near enough time to get all your on the clock websurfing done   (king5.com) divider line
16
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bill sounds awesome.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but unless you're salaried -- and maybe even if you're salaried, at least on the lower rungs of salary work -- this is just going to result in workers working less and getting paid less.  That's just trading free time for less money, which is a much bigger problem than the problem this is trying to solve.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Correct me if I'm wrong, but unless you're salaried -- and maybe even if you're salaried, at least on the lower rungs of salary work -- this is just going to result in workers working less and getting paid less.  That's just trading free time for less money, which is a much bigger problem than the problem this is trying to solve.


Really. I don't work hourly but when I did, once I was there I'd rather just stay there until the end of the day. I used to hate being let out early.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Correct me if I'm wrong, but unless you're salaried -- and maybe even if you're salaried, at least on the lower rungs of salary work -- this is just going to result in workers working less and getting paid less.  That's just trading free time for less money, which is a much bigger problem than the problem this is trying to solve.



the Owners would love to get rid of overtime pay for anything over 40 hours.   they salivate at that idea.  we can thank FDR for the 40 hour work week.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This Bill guy's got my vote.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The headline is a joke, but people are having to do less work because everyone is more productive.  We actually should be at a 32 hour work week or less getting paid the same but the benefits are accrewing at the top.

jaredbernsteinblog.comView Full Size
 
roddack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Correct me if I'm wrong, but unless you're salaried -- and maybe even if you're salaried, at least on the lower rungs of salary work -- this is just going to result in workers working less and getting paid less.  That's just trading free time for less money, which is a much bigger problem than the problem this is trying to solve.


Nah they will push for a higher min-wage to offset it because they DESERVE it because of reasons
 
litespeed74
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can think of a number of good things about this...like others I wonder about people getting paid hourly.
IMHO, I'd rather work 4-10's..have that full weekday off would be great.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make it so.


Seriously, I'm starting my ninth week on a programmer/writer gig in which I've neither programmed nor written a single line of content or code. If I didn't need the money, I'd have already turned in my laptop. Getting an extra day away from this bit of insanity would be a welcome respite, because the dent in my forehead from all the facepalming is starting to put pressure on my goddamned frontal lobes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: the Owners would love to get rid of overtime pay for anything over 40 hours.   they salivate at that idea.  we can thank FDR for the 40 hour work week.


SOP for the major theme parks that have more money than they know what to do with.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: Bill sounds awesome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What, I'm supposed to surf the web on MY TIME?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's going to give us all an extra eight for our gig economy side job.  Win!
 
manhole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great, more economic collapse and government dependency.  You can thank us later for the taxes.
 
mattj1984
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just started a 3x12 shift and am loving the 4 days off! It came with a big enough raise to more than offset the fewer hours. That's the issue though.
 
baxterdog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: Make it so.

Seriously, I'm starting my ninth week on a programmer/writer gig in which I've neither programmed nor written a single line of content or code. If I didn't need the money, I'd have already turned in my laptop. Getting an extra day away from this bit of insanity would be a welcome respite, because the dent in my forehead from all the facepalming is starting to put pressure on my goddamned frontal lobes.


nine weeks? Just planning meetings and project charts so far? Ugh.

Tired of the sixty hour weeks myself. Code and associated hardware design after hours, weekends, early morning and late night emails. fark it. Looking to cash out soon.
 
