(Al Jazeera)   Never ones to give up on the clone stamp tool, Iran says two missiles were fired at downed Ukrainian airliner   (aljazeera.com) divider line
38
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duh. We've seen the video. Many are aware of SAM tactics. It's like watching idiots investigate Benghazi.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they trying to implicate a second launcher on the grassy knoll?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whatthecrap.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took them almost of weeks to count the two empty slots in the launcher.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you start banging on the war drums - or actually committing acts of war - you can never know who exactly is going to be killed before everything is over, and everyone ends up sitting down in a room to discuss things like they should have done in the first place.

That's one good reason why we should never elect leaders who are careless about threats or committing acts of warfare.
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*All of 3 weeks
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: When you start banging on the war drums - or actually committing acts of war - you can never know who exactly is going to be killed before everything is over, and everyone ends up sitting down in a room to discuss things like they should have done in the first place.

That's one good reason why we should never elect leaders who are careless about threats or committing acts of warfare.


I wonder if the airplane downing shocked everyone into de-escalating?
 
jayessell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're doubling down?
Bold tactic.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knew this almost immediately and it was reported in the same time period.  Some chucklefarks in Iran thought a commercial airliner, taking off from a commercial airport, was a freaking cruise missile and shot it down.

Huge amount of errors in thinking that and doing that, not the least of which are the transponders and the size of the radar image.  And the fact that, you know, there's a freaking airport right there!

Chances are that the guys who made this mistake and their immediate commander are all dead or in prison now, as they should be.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste!  The system is designed to take down two targets at once.  They could have taken down a Malaysian Airlines flight at the same time instead of wasting that second missile.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Their investigating what impact the missile (s) had on bringing the airline down.
Could it be that the plane was hit by 2 antiaircraft missiles? I know it's a longshot... I'm just spit ballin' here.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Video Shows Iranian Missiles Downing Ukrainian Airliner
Youtube 9y5MQ7gcbnU
Duh.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayessell: I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.


You've never heard of "double tapping"?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayessell: I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.


Well, you have to, or else where are you going to bury the survivors?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA, "ripple fire".  Done in case the 1st missile malfunctions (even if you see an explosion at altitude).
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayessell: I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.


Double-tap...just to be sure.  SOP.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: When you start banging on the war drums - or actually committing acts of war - you can never know who exactly is going to be killed before everything is over, and everyone ends up sitting down in a room to discuss things like they should have done in the first place.

That's one good reason why we should never elect leaders who are careless about threats or committing acts of warfare.


killing a terrorist is not an act of war
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayessell: I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.


It's easier that way.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mixed messaging coming out of Iran since Soleimani has been absolutely jaw-dropping. Are they taking the high road? Are they dysfunctional? Are they incompetent? Worried? Impotent? Mimicking Trump?

They've taken a situation that could've netted them substantial worldwide sympathy, and followed up by stepping on their own dick repeatedly. The left hand and right hand don't seem to know that the other even exists, and both are armed and gesturing wildly, so God help anyone unfortunate enough to be nearby.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Duh. We've seen the video. Many are aware of SAM tactics. It's like watching idiots investigate Benghazi.


All the "concerned" turfers wondering why someone would have had video trained on the airliner when it was hit were ignoring that the model of SAM battery used fires two missiles and what alerted them was the first missile.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Are they incompetent?


Most are.

Consider how incompetent Trump is. Staggeringly, right? Now realize no one has really been able to make gains on the US during his administration. That's how crap-sack everyone else is, too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Everyone knew this almost immediately and it was reported in the same time period.  Some chucklefarks in Iran thought a commercial airliner, taking off from a commercial airport, was a freaking cruise missile and shot it down.

Huge amount of errors in thinking that and doing that, not the least of which are the transponders and the size of the radar image.  And the fact that, you know, there's a freaking airport right there!

Chances are that the guys who made this mistake and their immediate commander are all dead or in prison now, as they should be.


Wrong.  They should be forced to masturbate analy with figurines of Muhhamed.  And the leaders of Iran should be forced to watch while giving the maturbators a bukkaki party.  And the whole thing streamed to YouTube in 4k 60hz.  From many angles.  And played on every screen in Iran, live. No stopping until everybody in is out of baby batter.  They need to be shooting dust before they stop.

And the same or similar should be done to all of those who shoot down a civilian plane.  Shame is worse than death.  Make them really feel something.
 
jayessell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances are that the guys who made this mistake and their immediate commander are all dead or in prison now, as they should be.

Like the court marshals from the  USS Vincennes shootdown of Flight 655.
Oh wait.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
investigation is continuing to assess the impact TOR-M1 missiles had on the accident.

Well they blew up the plane. That's what missiles do.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayessell: Like the court marshals


Aren't those called "judges?"
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth does Iran still have the black box? They don't trust the imperialist pig Americans, I get it, but shouldn't it go to Ukraine?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
However, the report said "the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action is under investigation".

Bullshiat....the entire accident scene was bulldozed onto trucks and the site abandoned. Who the fark are they kidding here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jayessell: I don't see the point of shooting at it once it's down.

It's easier that way.


Boosts your hit % quite, too.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: edmo: Duh. We've seen the video. Many are aware of SAM tactics. It's like watching idiots investigate Benghazi.

All the "concerned" turfers wondering why someone would have had video trained on the airliner when it was hit were ignoring that the model of SAM battery used fires two missiles and what alerted them was the first missile.


What is a 'turfer'?  I'm late to the party.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: Why on earth does Iran still have the black box?


Jealous of Saudi Arabia.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aungen: This text is now purple: edmo: Duh. We've seen the video. Many are aware of SAM tactics. It's like watching idiots investigate Benghazi.

All the "concerned" turfers wondering why someone would have had video trained on the airliner when it was hit were ignoring that the model of SAM battery used fires two missiles and what alerted them was the first missile.

What is a 'turfer'?  I'm late to the party.


Astroturf has fake grass roots.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone else find it interesting that they needed two S2A missiles to take down a COMMERCIAL aircraft?  I think they would not be very effective against military aircraft.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Double-Tap: It's not just for zombies.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: aungen: This text is now purple: edmo: Duh. We've seen the video. Many are aware of SAM tactics. It's like watching idiots investigate Benghazi.

All the "concerned" turfers wondering why someone would have had video trained on the airliner when it was hit were ignoring that the model of SAM battery used fires two missiles and what alerted them was the first missile.

What is a 'turfer'?  I'm late to the party.

Astroturf has fake grass roots.


That's a good name for that.  There's a hell of a lot of that going on, these days.
 
jayessell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Double Tap.

But seriously, the time frame in which an aircraft can be destroyed by surface to air missiles is so short you can't just shoot, wait for the result and then decide whether or not to shoot again.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jayessell: Double Tap.

But seriously, the time frame in which an aircraft can be destroyed by surface to air missiles is so short you can't just shoot, wait for the result and then decide whether or not to shoot again.


You probably can, when it's a low-altitude 737 on takeoff.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Civil aviation authority says investigation is continuing to assess the impact TOR-M1 missiles had on the accident.

You would think that was rather obvious.
 
