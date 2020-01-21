 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iranian leader promises 'manly' revenge for Soleimani killing, which probably involves leaving toilet seats up all across the United States   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Iran, Ali Khamenei, commander ofIran, Esmail Qaani, elite Quds Force, Iraq War, Iran-Iraq War, Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Speaking of toilets, shiat or get off the pot.

And I don't consider terrorist attacks all that manly but maybe there's a language barrier.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't it great that Trump gave the Iranian government legitimacy amongst their own people for attacks or years to come?

So thoughtful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Speaking of toilets, shiat or get off the pot.

And I don't consider terrorist attacks all that manly but maybe there's a language barrier.


This is revenge.  They're resting their meat, so to speak.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Based on the past couple of years and especially the last few weeks, maybe it is more "manly" to just no be an asshole in the first place.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Speaking of toilets, shiat or get off the pot.

And I don't consider terrorist attacks all that manly but maybe there's a language barrier.

This is revenge.  They're resting their meat, so to speak.


Great. Now I'm hangrorny. Hungry angry *and* horny.

/off to find a goat
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Perhaps they could go a really, really, REALLY long time between bathing.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Speaking of toilets, shiat or get off the pot.

And I don't consider terrorist attacks all that manly but maybe there's a language barrier.

This is revenge.  They're resting their meat, so to speak.


Only if the meat is well done with catsup.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it great that Trump gave the Iranian government legitimacy amongst their own people for attacks or years to come?

So thoughtful.


Before you blame windbag, you missed 40 years of history of the US in the area.
Star studded cast or George Bush, Saddam Hussein and more.

Also the Iranian government is being met with a movement of people who don't want to live 500 years behind the modern world in rights, so there is that.
 
Sapper_Topo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Would like a word

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is enough stupid here to ridicule both sides.

More manly than drone striking someone from the comfort of an easy chair with a fresh slurped?

More many than shooting down a civilian aircraft that just left your own airport?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it great that Trump gave the Iranian government legitimacy amongst their own people for attacks or years to come?

So thoughtful.



Peace Thru War
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It would be pretty crazy if Dum Dum set off a chain of events that led to a revolution in Iran.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For far too long Iran has sat there man-spreading across the middle east...
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe cave-manly.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They could roll coal.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing manlier than firing rockets from within a hospital, or using women as human shiels, or strapping bomb vests to children.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sad thing is, if there is retaliation in the form of terror strikes, the targets will largely be liberal areas of the country. I'm sure red states like Alabama will unscathed.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: Nothing manlier than firing rockets from within a hospital, or using women as human shiels, or strapping bomb vests to children.


True but we're talking about Iran here.
 
Report