(IFL Science)   Today's finally the day when eating Tide Pods wasn't the stupidest thing you've ever seen   (iflscience.com) divider line
70
    More: Stupid, Taste, taste receptors, Condiment, Taste bud, Umami, Scrotum, Protein, part of the chemical sensing of sugars  
2319 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 10:44 AM (1 hour ago)



70 Comments
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testes or scrotal epidermis, subz?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pepsi knew about this years ago - notice the nuttage in the pic.
Take the Pepsi T-bag challenge TM today!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the Senate impeachment trial coverage, so yeah.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm guessing Tik Tok is what you get when all the people too dumb for Twitter reorganize somewhere else? An uneducated guess, I'll admit, but it seems to be kind of accurate.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's true. In fact, taste receptors have been found elsewhere in the body, including your stomach, lungs, brain and - oh god - your anus.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't believe I'm the only one to ask...

Does it work?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this like sticking your dick in the mashed potatoes?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xai: I can't believe I'm the only one to ask...

Does it work?


thru the skin?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Is this like sticking your dick in the mashed potatoes?


it's not that kind of party
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thats a spicy meatball
Youtube NCOsbC-nHd4
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: I can't believe I'm the only one to ask...

Does it work?


Can your balls taste that ball soup you sit in during a hot summer day in the car? Or the crotch drippings of that nasty skank you banged behind the Denny's? I'm guessing no.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh my. I always wondered why some ladies used cucumbers. Turns out they had a taste for it
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x275]


Came for Louie dipping his balls in it!

Leaving satisfied.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: It's true. In fact, taste receptors have been found elsewhere in the body, including your stomach, lungs, brain and - oh god - your anus.

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x378]


And I usually say Cyanide & Happiness or XKCD has a comic for everything but yes, this takes the cake.

"Alright everyone!! That's a WRAP. Thanks for coming. We're gonna put this thread in the can. Go ahead and help yourselves to the services table. Hey babe, you want to go to The Ivy and grab some lunch? Great. Someone go ahead and hit the lights on your way out..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/vrmZAXezkhA
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I'm guessing Tik Tok is what you get when all the people too dumb for Twitter reorganize somewhere else? An uneducated guess, I'll admit, but it seems to be kind of accurate.


More for people going all-in on the concept of peaking in high school.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm going to assume these receptors are like that lightswitch in your garage that doesn't seem to be connected to anything.

It might have done something at one time, and it may still have weird consequences if you didn't have it, but it's definitely not hooked up for the purposes you'd assume at first glance.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oblig...

South park Chef - Chocolate salty balls ( Lyrics!)
Youtube 3ew06J05pkk
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
C'mon, that's just friggin' "content as an ad" for TikTok. I get enough of the Dunning-Kruger effect every goddamned day on the job - I don't need it here, too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's nuts.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JesseL: I'm going to assume these receptors are like that lightswitch in your garage that doesn't seem to be connected to anything.

It might have done something at one time, and it may still have weird consequences if you didn't have it, but it's definitely not hooked up for the purposes you'd assume at first glance.


a little old lady in germany wishes you'd stop flipping the switch.  the light coming on at random is really annoying.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, I'm certain this is not stupider than eating laundry detergent. It's barely in my top 10 list of stupid fads:

Tide Pod challenge
Fire challenge
Salt and ice challenge
Cinnamon challenge
Gallon smashing
Condom challenge
Planking
Dipping your testicles in food items
24-hour fort challenge
Mannequin Challenge
=Smidge=
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I'm guessing Tik Tok is what you get when all the people too dumb for Twitter reorganize somewhere else? An uneducated guess, I'll admit, but it seems to be kind of accurate.


It's what crawled out of the muck after Vine decomposed, and China loves all the Americans happy to give them content by using it.
 
bdub77
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Y no soy marinara?
Y no soy marinara? soy perineum,
Soy perineum, soy perineum
Bamba bamba
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's still dumber to eat poison than dip your balls in food.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xai: I can't believe I'm the only one to ask...

Does it work?


No, it's the placebo effect at work with fertile imaginations.

Just give your head a shake - you'd be 'tasting' sweat all summer long. And as you get older, during the other seasons, too.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Xai: I can't believe I'm the only one to ask...

Does it work?

Can your balls taste that ball soup you sit in during a hot summer day in the car? Or the crotch drippings of that nasty skank you banged behind the Denny's? I'm guessing no.


My. When you draw a picture, you really color it in.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Pretty sure it's still dumber to eat poison than dip your balls in food.


And that's where we are as a nation ... discussing the relative dumb of the two.

::le sigh::
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The problem with dipping my balls in Chinese condiments is that an hour later i'll feel like doing it again
 
Opacity
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's a tip for anyone that considers doing one of these insta-stupid things: let someone else try it out, then you'll know if it's deadly. If no one else tries it, you wouldn't know, but you'll also remember all the times you didn't almost kill yourself.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Is this like sticking your dick in the mashed potatoes?


Is it a party?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never realized how many dudes were looking for an excuse to put their balls into/onto things. It's weird.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we institute breeding requirements yet?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These people vote?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"So while the fact that there might be taste receptors in the testicles is pretty damn interesting, it unfortunately doesn't mean (at least unfortunately for TikTok soy sauce users) there's any evidence they can actually taste things."
It's why you never see the judges favorited! their testicles in the pudding on Masterchef.

We don't know what goes on during commercial breaks.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Never realized how many dudes were looking for an excuse to put their balls into/onto things. It's weird.


Wait. I need an excuse?
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And here I am waiting for the inevitable Mike Lowell post explaining that he's known this all along and that is why he's always enjoyed teabagging his gaming rivals; he enjoys the bitter salty taste of their tears and it just so happens to keep his sperm active and his testicle from becoming malformed...  Or something...

/any minute now!
 
zinny
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bdub77: Y no soy marinara?
Y no soy marinara? soy perineum,
Soy perineum, soy perineum
Bamba bamba


So I'm laughing like a hyena here!
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dipped my balls in glitter once.

/It was pretty nuts./
 
SBinRR
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well I noticed no change when my balls were slapping against Subby's mom's ass, so there's some anecdotal evidence against.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Is this like sticking your dick in the mashed potatoes?


That's no way to talk about your mother.
 
blasterz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was gonna be very disappointed if I didn't see a reference to The State in the first few comments. Fark rarely disappoints.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Fire challenge


I had to look up all of these but the planking, cinnamon, and the Tide Pod challenges.
The stupid, it burns.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Never realized how many dudes were looking for an excuse to put their balls into/onto things. It's weird.


As a smelly pirate hooker, you of all people should understand the desire for men to put their balls in/on things.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The world tastes like cotton.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it's soy sauce and not siracha or some other burny sauce.
 
