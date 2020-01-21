 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Coronavirus is coming to kill you. Really? I've drank a lot of those before and while I felt like I might die the next day, I never did   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lime wedge counteracts the virus. If you drink one without the lime, nice knowin' ya.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My wife had that almost 20 years after a patient with an infected tracheostomy was admitted to her workplace.

She spent 3 weeks on IV meds to get rid of it.

It's serious shiat.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Antidote


apathy2673
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection began "enhanced health screenings" to detect travelers sickened by coronavirus coming into the United States from Wuhan. The screenings are taking place at airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. The CDC said it is monitoring coronavirus and the risk for spreading into the U.S."

Which only catches people who are symptomatic.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah jeez! Not this SARS sh*t again.
- he said with a Canuckian accent
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hereby declare absolute immunity.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until we know the lethality rate we don't know how concerned we should be.

SARS was 10 percent. MERS was 30 percent.  10 percent is close enough to the flu to not panic.  30 percent could be black death levels.

Unfortunately, until the virus spreads to a country that isn't China, we will have no idea of the true lethality rate.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait- people get Corona hangovers? How? You're so well hydrated and you're getting a dose of Vitamin C with every bottle.

I mean, there is a reason I stopped drinking tequila but it wasn't the (apparently inevitable) accompanying Coronas.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"its like sars an mers"  So nothing to worry about in the US because we seem to either have a climate that this crap doesn't like, or better hygiene practices that it was not a big a issue.

'an outbreak.. 256 people affected.' um.. what?  256 people is not that huge atm... but ok.  Stoke the fear fires there WHO...  just like you did with Sars that was curred in the us with rest and sprite...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Until we know the lethality rate we don't know how concerned we should be.

SARS was 10 percent. MERS was 30 percent.  10 percent is close enough to the flu to not panic.  30 percent could be black death levels.

Unfortunately, until the virus spreads to a country that isn't China, we will have no idea of the true lethality rate.


It appears this is in the <1% category. The panic is the media going all SARS again.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RussianPotato: Until we know the lethality rate we don't know how concerned we should be.

SARS was 10 percent. MERS was 30 percent.  10 percent is close enough to the flu to not panic.  30 percent could be black death levels.

Unfortunately, until the virus spreads to a country that isn't China, we will have no idea of the true lethality rate.

It appears this is in the <1% category. The panic is the media going all SARS again.


with 3 dead form 256 infected.. yea, thats way under 1%.. sounds like a typical random illness
 
doomjesse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RussianPotato: Until we know the lethality rate we don't know how concerned we should be.

SARS was 10 percent. MERS was 30 percent.  10 percent is close enough to the flu to not panic.  30 percent could be black death levels.

Unfortunately, until the virus spreads to a country that isn't China, we will have no idea of the true lethality rate.

It appears this is in the <1% category. The panic is the media going all SARS again.


That's what a RussianPotato would want you to think.

He's just trying to get you to switch from Corona to Vodak.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coronas are farking gross, I don't care how many limes you shove in there.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So is this thread a followup to the followup from yesterday?

Fark user imageCoronavirus lands in Beijing, and now it's time to panic
source: theguardian.com |   share: Fark user imageFark user image
 
Khellendros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: Coronas are farking gross, I don't care how many limes you shove in there.


That's why I use a few pieces of blue cheese instead of limes.  Nice creamy tang.
 
