(Detroit Free Press)   Your attention please... would the passenger with the WiFi called "Remote Detonator" please go with the nice officers? On a related note, tell us your favorite wifi network names   (amp.freep.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mine is "we can hear you farking"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"FBI Surveillance Van" is too overused.   It's not funny anymore, it's boring.   I did a little wardriving once, and I saw that pop up several times in the space of just a few miles.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mine is "Evil Cat Sanctuary". I have an evil cat that likes to watch everybody from the windows. He is planning his next escape.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mine is "Loading..."
 
bawsoot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Click this one Dad"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
PennygetyourownWiFi
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had a neighbor once who was "4 people 1 cat"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi"
 
Seacop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mine are:

Bob Sacamano
Art Vandelay
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Gene Masseth"

Gets me every damn time.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
POSRouter
DONTEVENCONNECTHERE (Unlocked) Sent him boobie pictures to his printer)
FBI_Van_in_Street
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This LAN Is Your LAN
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I leave mine as the default. As fun as it might be to give it a goofy name you don't want to attract any extra attention to your network for any reason.
 
jonnyh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mobile hotspot name: "Virus Spewer"

Have yet to see anyone else try to connect to that.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: "It was definitely stressful, but I think they did a good job focusing on handling the situation," Greenberg said.

They "focused" on the situation and "handled it" by wasting everyone's time and giving cavity searches to a couple of Canadians. How likely is it that they didn't realize it was even on?

/ it amazes me how many people welcome fascism
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ReptilianOverLords

WhyFi
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lair Sweet Lair.  Y'know, for the evil overlords among us.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We do this two or three times a year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You guessed it, Frank Stolenwifi
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had an old router connected to nothing and for a while the ssid was "honey pot".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cfreak: FTA: "It was definitely stressful, but I think they did a good job focusing on handling the situation," Greenberg said.

They "focused" on the situation and "handled it" by wasting everyone's time and giving cavity searches to a couple of Canadians. How likely is it that they didn't realize it was even on?

/ it amazes me how many people welcome fascism


Forgetting your wifi is named Remote Detonator when going to an airport is up there with 'forgetting' you had a gun in your backpack.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Net Starring Sandra Bullock
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MCAS_2ndsensor
 
uberaverage
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NotYourWiFi
 
minivanracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It hurts when IP
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mine's currently JARVIS, with the guest network ULTRON.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still think "FBI Surveillance Van" is pretty funny even though it's old.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Virus Found
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

2wolves: We do this two or three times a year.


You use your WiFi network name to brag about your sex life?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm probably at 10 years of using Interwebs.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I leave mine as the default. As fun as it might be to give it a goofy name you don't want to attract any extra attention to your network for any reason.


I would think that would be one a nogoodnik would try. There are only so many default security keys right? Anyone who took the time to rename their network would (I assume) have a unique pw.

/knows dick about networks
//fully admit, may be wrong
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cfreak: FTA: "It was definitely stressful, but I think they did a good job focusing on handling the situation," Greenberg said.

They "focused" on the situation and "handled it" by wasting everyone's time and giving cavity searches to a couple of Canadians. How likely is it that they didn't realize it was even on?

/ it amazes me how many people welcome fascism

Forgetting your wifi is named Remote Detonator when going to an airport is up there with 'forgetting' you had a gun in your backpack.


Yep. The thing is, that name makes no sense, even as a joke, unless you're someplace where that name would matter in context.

tl;dr: He's a lying asshole who didn't realize the consequences of his bit o' bon mot.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "FBI Surveillance Van" is too overused.   It's not funny anymore, it's boring.   I did a little wardriving once, and I saw that pop up several times in the space of just a few miles.


How do you know there wasn't, indeed, a real FBI Surveillance Van in that area... and the rest were just spoofs to trick the wardrivers?
 
detonator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why I don't fly anymore.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every once in awhile I see "Hidden Network" pop up in my list of available networks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "FBI Surveillance Van" is too overused.   It's not funny anymore, it's boring.   I did a little wardriving once, and I saw that pop up several times in the space of just a few miles.


Wow, they certainly have you under heavy surveillance.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've used tellmywifiloveher and prettyflyforawifi before.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "FBI Surveillance Van" is too overused.   It's not funny anymore, it's boring.   I did a little wardriving once, and I saw that pop up several times in the space of just a few miles.


Maybe it was following you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, and favorite WiFi names?

YELL "F*CK ME" FOR PASSWORD
 
SBinRR
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should have went with "TSA WiFi Detector".
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Not a cop"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "FBI Surveillance Van" is too overused.   It's not funny anymore, it's boring.   I did a little wardriving once, and I saw that pop up several times in the space of just a few miles.


That's why mine is FBI Party Van 5. Makes people think "Hey the FBI is here! For keg stands and molly! Hurray!" Shows the FBI can be cool too. (Or maybe makes people think "that guy is a dork." But whatever.)
My previous was was simply "Inactive". My girlfriend argued with me about connecting to it because she said it wouldn't work. I assured her it would. "But it's inactive!" Took like 5 damn minutes before I got her to try, and then she was still utterly surprised it worked.
 
CorruptDB
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My phone hotspot is "ItBurnsWhenIP"

FTFA: '"It was definitely stressful, but I think they did a good job focusing on handling the situation," Greenberg said.'

No, they didn't.  It's obvious that this is just someone being cutesy with a Wifi name, surrounding the plane with 10 emergency vehicles and keeping all the passengers bottled up in the plane on the runway for more than 3 hours isn't an appropriate response.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood we got "runnng with scissors".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2wolves: We do this two or three times a year.


That's a pretty odd name.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've has Pikachu and Raichu for some time (2.4GHz and 5GHz).  After a year or two at the previous apartment, one popped up as "It's Team Rocket!"
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goodbyeexwifi
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My old apartment complex had some variation of Uncle Touchie's Naked Puzzle Basement.  Glad to know I lived near at least one other person of culture.
 
