(NBC News)   German man jailed for prank phone calls where he talked women into self-administration of electric shocks. Judge Rotenberg Center unavailable for comment   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen that episode of Law and Order SVU

I think it had Robin Williams
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was just a regular feature of any typical German dating app.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court spokesman Florian Gliwitzky told The Associated Press that the 31-year-old defendant would be sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment.

...where he'll get his own series of electric shocks.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paging Stanley Milgram of Yale University.  We have new data for you to include in your study.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's some pretty impressive power of persuasion.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cgraves67: That's some pretty impressive power of persuasion.


Dumping int for cha isn't the best move, though.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Beauty eh, these guys self administered as well and didn't need to be persuaded

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Years ago there was a great Fark thread (that now would be verboten under NuFark rules) about a school for "special" kids where the students were fitted with shock collars and someone was prank calling the school and getting them to administer shocks. Anyway, Doc Funkenstein made what was probably the funniest Fark comment ever in that thread.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm guessing there was generational poverty in play for these women and girls to be so desperate for money that they'd go through painful electric shocks for cash. And that they wouldn't recognize the warning signs that this was not legit.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Prank" is just another word for "humiliating, embarrassing, harming, inconveniencing, or annoying someone for your own glee."

Pranks are always cruel. Always. They might only be mildly cruel and the prank victim can see past that to what might possibly be humorous, but the basis is always the same: Harm someone else in some way because it's funny to some onlookers.

The line between "I was just pranking them!" and "I was just being an asshole!" is so thin that it has to be measured with one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, he tried the German kink community for electroplay, but it was all shiat.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cgraves67
That's some pretty impressive power of persuasion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment.

What kind of treatment you say?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Years ago there was a great Fark thread (that now would be verboten under NuFark rules) about a school for "special" kids where the students were fitted with shock collars and someone was prank calling the school and getting them to administer shocks. Anyway, Doc Funkenstein made what was probably the funniest Fark comment ever in that thread.


Yep, I was just coming in here to page Funkenstein to the thread.  That comment is still the funniest thing I've ever read on Fark.  Don't care, would laugh again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Years ago there was a great Fark thread (that now would be verboten under NuFark rules) about a school for "special" kids where the students were fitted with shock collars and someone was prank calling the school and getting them to administer shocks. Anyway, Doc Funkenstein made what was probably the funniest Fark comment ever in that thread.


No "probably" about it.  Doc F won the Internet that day.

/I like pie
//rwar!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I find his treatment of women absolutely shocking!
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Years ago there was a great Fark thread (that now would be verboten under NuFark rules) about a school for "special" kids where the students were fitted with shock collars and someone was prank calling the school and getting them to administer shocks. Anyway, Doc Funkenstein made what was probably the funniest Fark comment ever in that thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.kinja-img.com image 800x438]


I just lost my shiat.
 
