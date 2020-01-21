 Skip to content
(Radar Magazine)   Man who claimed to be Ohio boy who has been missing for eight years given two years to find himself in prison   (radaronline.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who IS Rusty Shackleford....
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He'll surely receive the mental healthcare he so desperately needs while in prison.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I need to find who I am I will shuffle to the bathroom and look in the mirror.

I find it is the best place for self reflection
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Between his DNA and fingerprints from prior arrests, he couldn't have believed this would fly. This guy either is several pancakes short of a stack or is incredibly uninformed and stupid.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So...

Attention whore becomes Prison whore?
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a "Macaroon"!!!!!

What a set that kid has........ NOT!!!! he was trying to make up for how small they were.........
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guys impersonating a dead guy? It's more common than you think.
images.fandango.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Disgusting that any one could even think to pull off such a crime.  That poor father is probably so heart broken and even will question his real son after such an ordeal.  There is no way to make that man feel the pain he inflicted, no way to have him pay for what he did.  I would throw him in a cage and toss the key.
 
