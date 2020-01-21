 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Commercial for coffee features lesbian teen make out session and tolerance. But most of us missed the last part   (advocate.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Belgian coffee maker Douwe Egberts, Coffee, cup of Douwe Egberts, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Twitter, heart of life, ad, coffee cup  
•       •       •

86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Douwe Egberts coffee?  Really?


White Claw really missed an opportunity here.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The best part of waking up...
...is teen lesbians in your living room.

/Wait, what?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in America, some people still get their jimmies rustled over an ad depicting a happy interracial couple.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The best part of waking up...
...is teen lesbians in your living room.

/Wait, what?


God, I miss college.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


Subby checking in, I just thought this was a cute ad endorsing tolerance and I went for a headline I thought would get this greened

I considered both calling out people who would be outraged at a father accepting his daughter's relationship and those who think lesbians exist for male titillation but I couldn't come up with a good headline
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Girls, one K-Cup.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be back in a couple minutes
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


Why can't it be both?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Two Girls, one K-Cup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Department of Inadvisably Applied Magic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs lesbians, tolerance and inclusion are my fetishes.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I love Fark.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"politics"
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.

Subby checking in, I just thought this was a cute ad endorsing tolerance and I went for a headline I thought would get this greened

I considered both calling out people who would be outraged at a father accepting his daughter's relationship and those who think lesbians exist for male titillation but I couldn't come up with a good headline


I thought the social commentary of "but most of us missed that last part." Was spot on at calling out the testosterone fantasy part. (of course it is hard to denote sarcasm and jocularity on fark headlines.
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.

Subby checking in, I just thought this was a cute ad endorsing tolerance and I went for a headline I thought would get this greened

I considered both calling out people who would be outraged at a father accepting his daughter's relationship and those who think lesbians exist for male titillation but I couldn't come up with a good headline


Most of the replies on Twitter I saw where women exclaiming how hot the dad was.  Evidently letting your daughter be herself is attractive.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lets pretend a corporation is at all interested in tolerance and the betterment of society , and in NO WAY should this be considered the pandering cash grab that it clearly is.
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.

Subby checking in, I just thought this was a cute ad endorsing tolerance and I went for a headline I thought would get this greened

I considered both calling out people who would be outraged at a father accepting his daughter's relationship and those who think lesbians exist for male titillation but I couldn't come up with a good headline


P.S. just saw the headline tag. Sappy would have been a better tag. And the mods would have been fapping so hard to the headline they would never have stopped to notice it.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The best part of waking up...
...is teen lesbians in your living room.


I don't know how you got access to my porn collection but I'm changing my passwords.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


Thanks! I was feeling guilty about it until you told me it was OK.

//Just kidding
//Cure commercial
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That moved me....
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls everything exists for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


FTFY
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


Eighteen..
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I always like some coffee while I'm eating a muffin.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: That moved me....


It moved something alright.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Two Girls, one K-Cup.


Is there a COTY award? If not there should be.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoahFenze: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.

Eighteen..


unless they want to drink...rent a car...vape...smoke... or buy a handgun....
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


I'm surprised, with all the points flying over your head, that a few haven't at least pooped on you.

The whole Rugmuncher McClamdigger routine was held to near the end. Nothing titillating happened. And daddy wasn't fingering the girls under the table.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute commercial but damn that coffee is awful.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.


I only wanted a cup of coffee.   Now I am being blamed for patriarchal oppression.   CURSE THIS TIMELINE!!!!
 
Stoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it was about coffee. I kept hitting the play cursor to the beginning about 30 times before I let it play through.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.



Whynotboth.gif
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toejam: Cute commercial but damn that coffee is awful.


Is it?  Wouldn't know, cause I've found the best coffee EVER!!!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, having watched commercial now....the teen make-out stuff is a bit over top for a commercial, but I like the message.  Maybe I'll buy some of their coffee if I see it around.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminded of that song/video by Logic
Logic - 1-800-273-8255 ft. Alessia Cara, Khalid
Youtube Kb24RrHIbFk

/Watch all the way, through it gets better.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why poltab?
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xzano: I thought the social commentary of "but most of us missed that last part."


Because "the last part" was called out in the headline... my first reaction was that dad's handing the glasses to his daughter was him saying, "you know that's a _girl_, right?"

I'm wayyyyy too cynical, apparently.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toejam: Cute commercial but damn that coffee is awful.


Douwe Egberts is a Dutch brand of coffee, not Belgian. Just FYI.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally unrealistic.

When I was a teenager, my life pretty much revolved around trying to get away with something or another. If I didn't know EXACTLY where my parents were, I never would have done it (whatever it was) in a place where I could get snuck up on, like right by the frigging front door!

Rookie mistake. It hurts to see it.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is REPORTED
 
Print'sNotDead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is cute and everything but... Politics?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SFSailor: Xzano: I thought the social commentary of "but most of us missed that last part."

Because "the last part" was called out in the headline... my first reaction was that dad's handing the glasses to his daughter was him saying, "you know that's a _girl_, right?"

I'm wayyyyy too cynical, apparently.


I took it as, "Hey, goofball, you left your glasses on the coffee table."
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be traumatic for the father, he has 2 hot teens making out in his living room but he can't Fap since its his daughter.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

machoprogrammer: Everyone is REPORTED


Everyone's reported
Everything's not cool when you're ogling a teen
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Print'sNotDead: This is cute and everything but... Politics?


Fark is a politics website with a sports tab.   Accept it.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Also, having watched commercial now....the teen make-out stuff is a bit over top for a commercial, but I like the message.  Maybe I'll buy some of their coffee if I see it around.


Yeah...I didn't get the warm fuzzies either. The commercial definitely could have been executed better. Teens awkwardly making out in their parent's living room just doesn't lead to an "aww!" moment for me. It would have worked if there had been a display of feelings between the couple versus hormones.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I had to sign a pain waiver to see the Duncan Hills coffee commercial.

That headline is dildos.
 
misdirected leisure activity
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stratohead: NoahFenze: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes, because lesbian relationships - especially between two underage girls - exist for male titillation, not because they are human beings in their own right.

Eighteen..

unless they want to drink...rent a car...vape...smoke... or buy a handgun....


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minimum​_​legal_ages_in_Belgium (as it's a Belgian ad)

Drink - minimum legal age to buy beer/wine in Belgium is 16, hard booze is 18, without minimum legal age to consume except in bars/clubs (as you're buying it: 16 for beer, 18 for hard booze)

Rent a car -  you're correct, it's normally 21 and above... with a surcharge until 25. Minimum legal age to drive without supervision is 18

Vape/smoke - minimum legal age to buy in Belgium is 18, without minimum legal age to consume

Buy a handgun - minimum legal age to buy a gun in Belgium is 18 (you also need a clean criminal record)

Growing up there, I have never been carded for beer/booze, smokes, clubbing or parties... but it was a different era.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: machoprogrammer: Everyone is REPORTED

Everyone's reported
Everything's not cool when you're ogling a teen


I am innocent here. I didn't even click the link
 
