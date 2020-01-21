 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Prince Harry deported to Canada. Says he's not from there   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    Prince Harry, royal family, grandson of Queen Elizabeth  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fargin' war!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: This is fargin' war!


Lousy corksoakers.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?


He and Meghan are retaining their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but losing the HRH.  The Queen considered dropping them to Earl and Lady of Dumbarton but apparently they were worried that would look petty.  He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The horror. The horror.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?


There was an article in the last day or so about how they are not going to use their titles, whatever they are. Just look around Fark, you'll find it.

I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Canadians are born all over the world, it just takes some of them a bit of time to get here."

Wayne Potoroka, Mayor of Dawson City, Yukon
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?

He and Meghan are retaining their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but losing the HRH.  The Queen considered dropping them to Earl and Lady of Dumbarton but apparently they were worried that would look petty.  He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.


...because he doesn't want to suck off the government teat?

I feel like I missed something.  Guess that's what i get for not RTFA. :P
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picked the wrong time of the year, pal...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?

He and Meghan are retaining their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but losing the HRH.  The Queen considered dropping them to Earl and Lady of Dumbarton but apparently they were worried that would look petty.  He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.


With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is he now unemployed?
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.


It goes Charlies, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, then it would have been Harry and then Archie, but instead would be Andrew and then and then Bea and Eugenie, then Edward.  But yeah, he'd never have been King barring some huge calamity.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: BizarreMan: With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.

It goes Charlies, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, then it would have been Harry and then Archie, but instead would be Andrew and then and then Bea and Eugenie, then Edward.  But yeah, he'd never have been King barring some huge calamity.


Somebody asked for a calamity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: BizarreMan: With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.

It goes Charlies, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, then it would have been Harry and then Archie, but instead would be Andrew and then and then Bea and Eugenie, then Edward.  But yeah, he'd never have been King barring some huge calamity.


I've seen this movie.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'Who's the new hire muckin' the stalls?'
Dary: 'Some British dude who immigrated here. Got in a tussle with his great-grandma or sumpin' then left in a huff.'
Wayne: 'He kinda fits right in with our "To be fair" routine. Nailed the accent on the first attempt.'
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.


Because Harrys not an inbred royal. Hell he's really not a royal at all
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

James Hewitt
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.


He's so far down the line anyway that if he should ever come around, things in Britain are so farked they wouldn't worry about petty spats.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: It goes Charlies, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, then it would have been Harry and then Archie, but instead would be Andrew and then and then Bea and Eugenie, then Edward.  But yeah, he'd never have been King barring some huge calamity.


It will never be Andrew.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: Picked the wrong time of the year, pal...

[Fark user image 449x530]


They're driving on the wrong side of the road to be Canada.

Because that is Japan.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He totally needs to get a job at Tim Horton's or Canadian Tire.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is fargin' war!


"Im'a gonna put'a your bells in a meat grinder!"
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: MissFeasance: Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?

He and Meghan are retaining their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but losing the HRH.  The Queen considered dropping them to Earl and Lady of Dumbarton but apparently they were worried that would look petty.  He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.

With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.


I mean, it's not unimaginable that William has an accident, as a family. Goes down in a plane crash or the like. But yeah, barring that kind of catastrophe or a war or something, Harry doesn't reasonably expect to inherit the 16 crowns of those various nations of the Commonwealth.

/ I always think they oughta split some up sometime. Here, Harry, take the Crown of Canada, Saint Kitts, and Papa New Guinea.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TERRY: "Hey yah, it's Terry and Deaner here in Calgary. Look, if yer' thinkin' of movin' Calgary is a great place to go. I mean the economy's gone fer' sh*t, but if you can get a trade you can still find work. Meghan could like get a job with WestJet or somethin' though you probably gotta start on the Calgary-Edmonton-Regina loop and work yer way up".

DEAN: "You guys like Pil?"
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?

There was an article in the last day or so about how they are not going to use their titles, whatever they are. Just look around Fark, you'll find it.

I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.


Mama's baby
Daddy's maybe
?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farging bastages.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: Cafe Threads: I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.

Because Harrys not an inbred royal. Hell he's really not a royal at all
[thesun.co.uk image 750x500]
James Hewitt


He has Charles' eyes and ears.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: It will never be Andrew.


Oh, no way.  That was just how the old line of succession ran.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Murflette: Cafe Threads: I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.

Because Harrys not an inbred royal. Hell he's really not a royal at all
[thesun.co.uk image 750x500]
James Hewitt

He has Charles' eyes and ears.


that and Harry was already born before Mr. Hewitt was around.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I sense a Harry and the Hendersons disturbance in the "remake" force.
 
Civchic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Murflette: Cafe Threads: I'm just shocked that there's a member of the Royal Family without brain damage from all the inbreeding. I like Harry the best.

Because Harrys not an inbred royal. Hell he's really not a royal at all
[thesun.co.uk image 750x500]
James Hewitt


I like that this conspiracy will never die, but I counter with - a young Prince Phillip.  I think Hewitt's out of the running.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: MissFeasance: Devolving_Spud: Is he still "Prince" Harry?  Or does the title go away?  Or is it like "President" and it sticks with one for life?  Is there an option to return to royalty?

He and Meghan are retaining their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but losing the HRH.  The Queen considered dropping them to Earl and Lady of Dumbarton but apparently they were worried that would look petty.  He doesn't get a do-over, he's out of the line of succession.

With William's two children he was pretty much out of the line of succession as it is.

When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous spares are pretty irrelevant.


You have the makings of a great children's book.
When the heir of the heir has an heir and a spare, any additional previous heir spares are simply taking up air. When the time for changing the throne is there, the heir would care. Even the heir of the heir would care. The spares of the heir of the heir would show little fanfare, and additional heirs would probably not care. That's why a move to Canada they would dare. So off went the pair. They traveled by air from here to there, and soon established a new lair.
 
