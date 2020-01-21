 Skip to content
(CNN)   'Surprised' pup gets surprise adoption in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. SURPRISE!   (cnn.com) divider line
    Woofday, Adoption, Husky House, Dog, 4-year-old female pup, original Facebook, Jubilee, overwhelming amount of love, loving family  
Bathia_Mapes
22 hours ago  
I Ate Shergar
22 hours ago  
Here's a dog that can play Jenga.
Dog playing Jenga
/she does other stuff too
 
Fark that Pixel
Bathia_Mapes:


morning!
 
Fark that Pixel
22 hours ago  
edmo
22 hours ago  
Stop that pupper from watching the daily news and the condition may just clear itself up.
 
John Buck 41
20 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  
In case you didn't see the sad news in last week's Woofday thread, Mr Buckwheat's health has declined enough that my son & DIL will be helping him over the Rainbow Bridge this Friday.

They will be picking me up Thursday so I can spend some time with him.
 
edmo
Man, that's rough. You hate to do that but it's the right thing.
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

Poor old guy has dementia, is pretty much blind and more recently his hearing is going. Unfortunately his quality of life just isn't there anymore so as you said, it's the right thing to do. When he was diagnosed back in September they said as long as he's enjoying life they'd take him on trips, get him treats & toys and generally spoil him rotten, which they have been doing, but even getting a new squeaky toy doesn't excite him any longer.
 
Fark that Pixel
BARK!
 
laulaja
19 hours ago  

YIP!!
Poor old guy has dementia, is pretty much blind and more recently his hearing is going. Unfortunately his quality of life just isn't there anymore so as you said, it's the right thing to do. When he was diagnosed back in September they said as long as he's enjoying life they'd take him on trips, get him treats & toys and generally spoil him rotten, which they have been doing, but even getting a new squeaky toy doesn't excite him any longer.
Fark that Pixel
good to see you!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
17 hours ago  
"Beer me."
 
Fark that Pixel
Well after practically breaking my body in a little bitty pieces climbing in and out from underneath the house and spending probably for us  probably a couple months were the food which sucks since we're broke I think the furnace is finally fixed. Woo hoo!
What a kitty (Andrew) looks like happy that there is continuous heat in the house :-)You can't really see her face but Sammy is laying in the background happy as well
Fark that Pixel
"Beer me."


you need to finish that one first and then put it in the recycling :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  

Glad to hear that
 
CrankyAndi
14 hours ago  
8 years ago today a friend in Georgia posted the following photos.   I saw them and said I wanted them but was too far away.  She delivered them to me.

CrankyAndi
14 hours ago  
Dyson did not grow into the ears.

And tonight I had a scare with Hoover.... he was having problems walking.  A leg gave out on him.....he is fine now.   He will leave me this year. Life expectancy with pulmonary fibrosis in dogs is 6-18 months from diagnosis.  We are at 20 months
 
Bathia_Mapes
14 hours ago  

Dyson did not grow into the ears.

And tonight I had a scare with Hoover.... he was having problems walking.  A leg gave out on him.....he is fine now.   He will leave me this year. Life expectancy with pulmonary fibrosis in dogs is 6-18 months from diagnosis.  We are at 20 months


((((((HUG))))))
 
Fark that Pixel
Well one of the new parts that we bought for the furnace the motor doesn't work so had to rebuild the old motor and put it back in but once again we have heat and hopefully now it will last for awhile
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark that Pixel
 I Telya after dealing with that stupid furnace and all the other garbage it would be so nice if I had to I don't know couple years at least of everything working
 
BadReligion
12 hours ago  
Mayhem being handsome.
Moxie sleeping cutely.
Mischief stretching to say hi.
 
John Buck 41
12 hours ago  

Dyson did not grow into the ears.

And tonight I had a scare with Hoover.... he was having problems walking.  A leg gave out on him.....he is fine now.   He will leave me this year. Life expectancy with pulmonary fibrosis in dogs is 6-18 months from diagnosis.  We are at 20 months


Know what you mean. Jazzy will be 15 in May. She's been dealing with vestigial issues for almost 2 years. Still pretty spry quite often but I know what awaits eventually.
 
Bathia_Mapes
Welp, the police & a fire truck are at my apartment building. Apparently a tenant is stuck in one of the elevators, which was out of order earlier today.
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ouch
 
Bathia_Mapes
They managed to get the person out, but I wouldn't be surprised if our maintenance guy has a few words with the elevator company tomorrow.
 
Fark that Pixel
yeah, except in hallmark movie nothing good comes from stuck elevator :-)
 
Fark that Pixel
alway love your dogs!
 
Rene ala Carte
The dog in the article looks like she just found out what the vet means when he says "I'm just going to take your temperature."
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
Dogs are just inbread wolves. Cats are mini tigers.
 
AtKing
Good morning, all.
Drama's Christmas present almost lasted a month.
Sin'sHero
Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dogs are just inbread wolves. Cats are mini tigers.


Why so serious?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
I lost the login to my alt account. Good enough for you?
 
PanicAttack
:(
 
thehobbes
Posted this in a different thread but Woofday meet Bella (students named her, new owner kept the name). Bella was a stray that our deputy was called because students thought she was hit by a car. Turns out she was emaciated and attacked by either another dog or coyote. 

Cleaned her up with students, gave her a bath and food. Irrigated out her  wounds.

Stitched her up and splinted her leg. We were worried it was broken but she's bearing weight now. Leg has swollen up pretty bad but she's improving. 2 antibiotic shots and deworming and she's now in her forever home.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Read TFA and thought, "Well, that's the good news I needed to start my day!" Then I read the thread. Hugs and purrs to all of you whose fur kids are nearing the Rainbow Bridge.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dogs are just inbread wolves. Cats are mini tigers.


What an "inbread" wolf might look like.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Well, that brightens my day enough that I'm off to the Terry Jones thread. Have a great day!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
What an "inbread" wolf might look like.


I was waiting for someone to correct me on that. And I am delightfully surprised at the result. Thanks Bro.
 
sdkOyOte
Please accept my sympathies, I love seeing that little face of his, geez...
Hugs and scritches to your little dude. If it is ok, I will have a toast for to the dude Thursday night, to him and all of out fuzzy friends who always leave us too soon it seems, no matter how long we may know ahead of time.
 
sdkOyOte
Geez...   well here is to hugging those little loved ones every chance you get.
Plenty of time to mourn after they are gone, but there may only be so many scritches and hugs until then.
Maybe Hoover can go another 20...?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
2late2baviking
We take in Great Pyrenees in need of a home. Currently there are 7 here. Most recent is Lazlo who came from an organization that saved him from a kill facility. He appears to be a mix of Great Pyrenees and maybe Border Collie.

Here he is looking at me as we get ready for morning walk.
PanicAttack
My in-laws are also addicted to buying Duder sweaters. It's supposed to be a polar bear, but we call this sweater "The Dude".
John Buck 41
They're beautiful
 
