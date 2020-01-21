 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Angelic 'Jesus' cloud spotted over homes in Willenhall, England, debates whether to turn into a tornado and wipe out all the heathens below (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Tornado, Caroline Hawthorne's way, little bit, Thunderstorm, Cumulonimbus cloud, coming week, Cloud, weird cloud formation  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thanks for nuthin, Jesus!"


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a dementor to me
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baka-san: Looks more like a dementor to me


Yeah, I was gonna say something about pareidolia, but that's not even close to Jesus-looking, unless Jesus looked like a glowing cheese twist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you check the location of the house, then look about 3.5 miles south-south east (the direction of the sun at 10.15) you'll see there is a large steel casting works. This will have been water vapour from works they were doing which isn't that uncommon.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure these guys tried that already and got wiped out by one dude:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An open letter to Jesus H. Christ.

Quit dicking around appearing clouds and toast and start the Rapture already. We're all done here.

You're friend,
Mugato
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I see horns Jesus had horns?
 
labman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like a giant shark twisted up in a waterspout.
 
Bondith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zepillin: I see horns Jesus had horns?


Jesus was farkin' metal.
 
Nastinka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The football season's over, no more touchdowns to help out with, might as well go scare some old folks in the suburbs.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Nastinka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images.amcnetworks.com image 850x382]


This is actually the God we deserve and one that I would prefer.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like Jesus is about to do the Crane Kick in some Cobra Kai's face.
 
